Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Financial services firms line up £800bn in post-Brexit asset shift to EU

By

Banks and other leading financial institutions like asset managers have lined up plans to shift around £800bn of assets to Europe from the UK after Brexit, according to research from consultancy EY.

The consultancy looked at 20 public statements already made by companies looking to move assets overseas, some of which did not disclose an exact value of assets, so EY says its estimate may be on the low side.

However, it is clear Frankfurt could be a leading beneficiary of any post-Brexit asset flight, with £715bn potential moving to the German city alone.

In terms of jobs that could go overseas from London, EY puts the figure at around 7,000 – though moving staff can be costly so EY notes some companies are trying to make local hires to avoid large relocation bills.

Financial firms are adding around 2,000 new roles across major European cities like Paris, Frankfurt, and Dublin, EY’s report says.

Recommended

Standard Life scheme to pay member £20k over transfer delay

Trustees of the Standard Life Staff Pension Scheme must pay a member nearly £20,000 for the investment losses resulting from a delayed transfer. In the upheld Pensions Ombudsman ruling, Mr L complains he was given misleading information regarding his statutory right to transfer and he lost money. Mr L is a current employee of Standard […]

Fundsmith sticks with top holdings as new investment trust rides out volatility

The new small and mid-cap focused investment trust backed by star manager Terry Smith has stuck with its strong weighting to IT stocks, according to its latest factsheet. The Smithson investment trust became the largest launch of its kind when it listed in October. The latest fund factsheet published today reveals that the trust has […]

Standard Life Aberdeen managers up stake in Liontrust

Funds run by Standard Life Aberdeen have increased their stake in Liontrust Asset Management, according to a stock exchange notice this morning. SLA now holds 5.01 per cent of Liontrust through their funds and institutional mandates, up from 4.84 per cent. The shares were purchased through a range of UK equity funds managed by Standard Life […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
101

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Wind-Green-Environment-Ecology-Windmill-700.jpg

Industry welcomes proposed mandatory ESG criteria for advice

Advisers and other professionals giving investment advice may end up being required to consider their clients’ environmental, social and governance preferences. European Commission is seeking to amend MiFID II and the Insurance Distribution Directive to make it mandatory for advisers to prove they consider these issues in their suitability assessment. Advisers who had been providing advice […]

Buxton steps down as Merian chief

Richard Buxton has decided to step down from the role of chief executive of Merian Global Investors. Mark Gregory will replace him, subject regulatory approval. Buxton will remain as head of UK equities and manager of the Merian UK Alpha fund. He will step down from the business’s executive committee after a handover of responsibilities, but […]

Pound Sterling Sign Falling Apart To Gold Stars

Aviva Investors shifts focus for UK equity fund range

Aviva Investors has renamed three equity funds to reflect its shift in focus onto investment into small and medium-sized companies with “recovery characteristics” and will also incorporate new environmental, social and governance screenings. The funds’ parameters will now include a 20 per cent maximum FTSE 100 limit and 20 per cent maximum FTSE AIM limit. […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com