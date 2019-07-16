Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Financial services commit to Investing in Women Code

By

Finance-Business-Woman-Portfolio-Hire-700x450.jpgThe Treasury has urged financial services firms to sign up to the Investing in Women Code to improve female entrepreneurs’ access to finance, resources and tools.

The commitment aims to make the UK one of the “most attractive” countries in the world to start and grow a business.

It complements the Women in Finance Charter, which promotes gender equality for employees within firms in the financial services sector.

Budget 2018: Govt tightens entrepreneurs relief rules

The Treasury says a “diverse and inclusive business ecosystem is good for customers, entrepreneurs, businesses, investors, and society”.

To promote female entrepreneurship, the code commits organisations to:

  • have a nominated member of the senior leadership team who will be responsible for supporting equality in access to finance
  • increase the transparency of financial services firms’ data concerning support for female entrepreneurs
  • adopt internal practices to improve the outlook for female entrepreneurs

PLSA signs up to Treasury’s gender diversity initiative

Trade bodies will work with their members in the coming weeks and months to establish a “collectively agreed” set of metrics that are comparable across organisations to understand the landscape of female entrepreneurship financing.

The Treasury will publish the first annual report in autumn 2020.

Recommended

Charles Stanley shareholders back board reappointments

Charles Stanley’s shareholders have backed the reappointment of all of the firm’s directors. At the discretionary manager’s annual general meeting yesterday, more than 90 per cent of shareholders approved chief executive Paul Abberley to continue in post. Chairman David Howard and chief financial officer Ben Money-Coutts were also returned with more than 90 per cent […]

Umbrella-Rain-Businessman-Protection-700.jpg

Attitudes toward income protection

Ross Jackson – Senior Protection Marketing Manager, Royal London  Royal London commissioned Opinium to run our State of the Protection Nation research to find out how people felt about their own protection needs and the industry as a whole. We surveyed people who had already taken out some kind of protection insurance and those who didn’t […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com