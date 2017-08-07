FinaMetrica merges with Canadian software company

FinaMetrica co-founder Geoff Davey to leave the new business after stepping back from executive role

Risk profiler FinaMetrica has merged with Canadian software company PlanPlus.

The merger was effective from 1 August and the new combined business is called PlanPlus Global.

FinaMetrica and PlanPlus will also continue to offer their products under their separate brands.

PlanPlus Global will offer “evidence-based investment suitability” to financial advisers, investment managers and banks.

FinaMetrica co-founder Geoff Davey will leave the business following his retirement from executive roles in 2015.

PlanPlus founder Shawn Brayman is now PlanPlus Global chief executive while FinaMetrica co-founder Paul Resnik will take the role of global markets director.

The two companies have worked together for more than a decade. The combined business will work across 30 countries.

Resnik says: “Our products complement each other and we share a common commitment to delivering financial systems that prioritise client’s best interests. Meanwhile, we both have global businesses serving the corporate market and individual advisers.”

He adds: “The merger comes at just the right time for us to meet the market’s demands for an affordable, scalable and defensible advice solution that can be applied internationally across platforms, channels and borders.”

Brayman says: “We believe we are the first truly world class provider of professional advice solutions for enterprises and individual planners.”