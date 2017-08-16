Some final words from the editor

This is my last editorial column for Money Marketing, and the last day that I will oversee the team as editor.

Over the last seven years as part of Money Marketing I have seen two regulators, three governments, two advice market reviews and countless (and I mean countless) FCA consultations.

Money Marketing is known for leading the news agenda and analysing the issues that matter most to advisers, and I have been privileged to see the editorial team continue to be recognised for all its hard work, including winning two industry awards for best financial title in the last year alone.

I am confident that Money Marketing will continue to best represent the advice profession and its future challenges and successes.

I am handing over to Justin Cash, who has been appointed as editor following a competitive recruitment and interview process.

In his role as news editor, Justin has powered Money Marketing’s online content and brought new ideas in terms of digital delivery and social media capability.

Justin also brings a great passion for the brand and we are confident he is the right person to drive Money Marketing forward, lead the editorial team and build on the recent success of our awards and conferences. I know I am leaving MM in capable hands.

I would like to thank all our advisers, MM readers and the wider financial services industry for continuing to support both my time here and throughout MM’s 32-year history. It has been great working with you.

Natalie Holt is editor of Money Marketing – follow her on Twitter here