Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Some final words from the editor

By

 This is my last editorial column for Money Marketing, and the last day that I will oversee the team as editor.

Over the last seven years as part of Money Marketing I have seen two regulators, three governments, two advice market reviews and countless (and I mean countless) FCA consultations.

Money Marketing is known for leading the news agenda and analysing the issues that matter most to advisers, and I have been privileged to see the editorial team continue to be recognised for all its hard work, including winning two industry awards for best financial title in the last year alone.

I am confident that Money Marketing will continue to best represent the advice profession and its future challenges and successes.

I am handing over to Justin Cash, who has been appointed as editor following a competitive recruitment and interview process.

In his role as news editor, Justin has powered Money Marketing’s online content and brought new ideas in terms of digital delivery and social media capability.

Justin also brings a great passion for the brand and we are confident he is the right person to drive Money Marketing forward, lead the editorial team and build on the recent success of our awards and conferences. I know I am leaving MM in capable hands.

I would like to thank all our advisers, MM readers and the wider financial services industry for continuing to support both my time here and throughout MM’s 32-year history. It has been great working with you.

Natalie Holt is editor of Money Marketing – follow her on Twitter here

Recommended

MMI 2016

The FCA on suitability and where next for DB transfers: Our top five picks at MMI Harrogate

What is Money Marketing Interactive? Money Marketing Interactive is our flagship conference and comes to Harrogate for the first time in September following a great event in London earlier this year. It is all about delivering Money Marketing in a live format and bringing advisers together to debate how best to evolve the advice profession. […]

1

Who won big at the Money Marketing Awards?

Wingate Financial Planning and Navigator Financial Planning were among the top advice firms to take home prizes at last night’s Money Marketing Awards. Leading lights of the profession gathered in London last night for the glamarous ceremony hosted by comedian Marcus Brigstocke. The Money Marketing Awards recognise those who had reached the top of their […]

Money Marketing wins financial title of the year award

Money Marketing has won the financial B2B title of the year award at the Headlinemoney awards for the second year in a row. The judges commented that Money Marketing is a “very solid all-rounder”. They praised the title for its mix of news, opinion and analysis including investigations into inducements and phoenixing advisers, as well […]

Guide cover resized

Guide: Johnson Fleming’s managed auto-enrolment service for SMEs

Johnson Fleming has launched its new managed auto-enrolment service, designed to support SME businesses of up to 250 employees. The managed auto-enrolment service is not just about providing businesses with a software system for them to manage themselves, but more about outsourcing the administration of the project and scheme to Johnson Fleming’s auto-enrolment staff.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Pimco joins Vanguard in absorbing research costs

Pimco has followed in the footsteps of its US rivals Vanguard and JP Morgan Asset Management to announce it will absorb research costs under Mifid II. The California-headquartered bond manager would not comment on the hit to revenues, Financial News reports. JPMAM confirmed last week it would absorb the costs when the European regulation comes into place at the […]

Question-Marks-700.jpg
2

What does ‘restricted’ advice really mean nowadays?

What does “restricted” advice really mean nowadays? Some see this as a question of semantics, others one of outcomes. Either way, the debate was reignited again a few weeks ago by consumer group Which? and its probe into St James’s Place. In a mystery shopping exercise, it found three of the 12 advisers visited did not […]

Latest careers

IFA / Wealth Manager

Edinburgh, Perth & Glasgow - £35,000 - £45,000 + Benefit + Bonus + Flexible Working - Target Income £90,000 - £100,000 +

Comments

There are 8 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Lee Robertson 16th August 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Onwards and upwards, you are leaving with the title in great shape for Justin to continue to move forwards. Good luck!

  2. Duncan Carter 16th August 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Good luck in whatever you’re doing, it was nice to have spoken to you over the years

  3. Richard Freeman 16th August 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Natalie, I’d like to thank you for your professionalism, skill and deep understanding of our industry.
    I’ve enjoyed being grilled by you and trust was always maintained.
    Good luck for the future.
    Richard

  4. Neil Liversidge 16th August 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Congratulations Natalie on a great job very well done, and every good wish for your future.

  5. Robert Milligan 16th August 2017 at 1:50 pm

    tomorrow is the first day in your new life, and as I read a short time ago, “its not the years in your life, it’s the life in your years” .Carpe diem.

  6. David Booth 16th August 2017 at 2:13 pm

    All the very best Natalie, from all of us at Tenet.

  7. D H 16th August 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Good job well done ….

    I hope this an…. OK and now a breathe and relax moment for you, before embarking on the next step in your career

  8. Geoff Sharpe 16th August 2017 at 4:00 pm

    It has been a pleasure to share views and opinions with you, enjoy the next phase of your life.

Leave a comment