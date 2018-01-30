Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Fifth of British Steel DB members fail to respond to transfer options

By

Manufacturing-Plant-Factory-Industrial-700x450.jpgOver 25,000 members of the British Steel Pension Scheme will go into the Pension Protection Fund at the end of March as they have not returned their options form.

The ‘Time to Choose’ consultation which gave 122,000 BSPS members several choices about what do with their pensions ended this week.

The choices included staying in the original scheme known as BSPS 1 and going into the Pension Protection Fund, moving to the new scheme called BSPS 2 with better benefits or transferring out entirely.

Just under 97,000 members completed and returned their option forms, of which 86 per cent were from members choosing to switch to BSPS 2 and 14 per cent were from members choosing to move into the PPF.

However, more than 25,000 did not return their option forms, who may have wanted a different option from the PPF.

Initial estimates indicate that members transferring to BSPS 2 will represent around 80 per cent of the current scheme’s assets and liabilities.

The new scheme will only go ahead if certain qualifying conditions regarding size and funding level are met.

The minimum scale threshold has been met, but the precise funding level will not be known until mid-March this year.

The trustees say they are confident that the initial funding threshold condition will also be met. 

Final figures and more detailed analysis will be made available following completion of the member allocation.

BSPS trustee chairman Allan Johnston says: “Work is now under way to allocate the members and scheme assets between the new BSPS and the old scheme. Central to this work is the requirement to ensure that, from 29 March 2018, pensioner members receive their appropriate pension payment depending on which arrangement they will be moving into.”

On 11 September 2017, the Pensions Regulator issued its approval for to separate the BSPS from parent company Tata Steel UK.

As part of the separation the BSPS has received £550m from Tata Steel together with a 33 per cent equity stake in Tata Steel UK.

Recommended

2

Blog: Where a collapsed DFM fits into the British Steel DB transfer web

The collapse of discretionary fund manager Strand Capital has caught the eye of market watchers wary of defined benefit transfer activity at the British Steel Pension Scheme. Money Marketing has covered the administration proceedings on a number of occasions, but there is also a paper trail leading back to companies and individuals around advice to transfer […]

Andrew Bailey BBA Conference 2012 480
12

FCA ‘wholly rejects’ MP criticisms over British Steel transfers

The FCA has said it “wholly” rejects the conclusion reached by the work and pensions select committee of MPs on its conduct during the British Steel Pension Scheme saga. At the end of last week select committee chairman Frank Field said the FCA risked “sleepwalking into mis-selling scandal” on BSPS in a series of documents criticising […]

10

MPs hammer FCA conduct on British Steel as all transfer advisers to be investigated

The work and pensions select committee has published documents it believes raise serious concerns about how the FCA has handled the British Steel Pension Scheme saga. The documents are responses from the FCA, the financial advice firm Active Wealth and “introducer” firm Celtic Wealth, following evidence on BSPS in parliament in December 2017. The responses […]

Aviva plans to phase in new platform after migration blackout

Aviva has pledged to have the full version of its new platform up and running imminently after a blackout period over the weekend. The provider scheduled five days of downtime from last Wednesday through to Monday, but advisers have complained to Money Marketing that the platform was not accepting applications or running quotes as of […]

Navigating volatility

The making of any fund can be seen in how it responds to crises and opportunities. In this short video, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management Trevor Greetham outlines how the Royal London Global Multi Asset Portfolios or GMAPs navigated through Brexit and the US election cycle. He also highlights the importance […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Just: Govt was wrong to water down default pension guidance

It’s been said that the definition of insanity is “doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”. It’s a phrase that came to mind when reading the government’s proposed amendment to the Financial Guidance and Claims bill. Currently pension providers must signpost those wanting to access pension cash towards pension guidance […]

Home-Houses-Different-Mortgage-Rent-700.jpg

FCA finds adviser communication shortfalls in interest-only mortgages probe

Interest-only mortgage customers can have trouble getting to speak with advisers, having to call multiple times and repeating information previously provided, the FCA found in a thematic review. The regulator announced a thematic review of interest-only loans last April in its 2017/18 business plan. The regulator published its findings today and is urging lenders to do […]

Simon Collins: How to prepare for FCA’s DB transfer investigation

Firms should consider a proactive review of their pension transfer strategy ahead of the regulator’s request for data  The spectre of pension transfer misselling continues to hang over the financial services industry, with the latest news surrounding British Steel Pension Scheme members threatening a fresh backlash against advisers. Firms wishing to advise clients on the […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Robert Milligan 30th January 2018 at 10:59 am

    And when the PPF fails, as its sure to do, what then, NO!!!!!! The above sounds to me as if a “LOT” of administrators are being paid a lot by creating obfuscation. Will this new scheme also be contributing to the PPF!!

Leave a comment