Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Fidelity to lower fees on multi asset fund range

By

Fidelity’s Multi Asset fund range will lower ongoing charges after merging with the Fidelity Multi Asset Open range.

The merger due to take place in March will mean OCF dropping as much as 15 per cent in the case of the Multi Asset Defensive fund.

Both five-funds-strong ranges have similar investment objectives and risk-return profiles. The merger seeks to increase efficiency. The step follows Fidelity’s moving its multi asset business to a Manager of Manager structure.

Applied across all funds in the Fidelity Multi Asset Open range, Fidelity says the MoM initiative leverages its institutional scale to gain the most efficient access to the best active management talent from across the industry.

It claims the approach gives Fidelity Multi Asset a broader investment universe, enabling the team to hold managers without existing retail fund structures, and allows clients to benefit from the scale available to Fidelity as a global asset manager.

Fidelity Multi Asset chief executive James Bateman says: “Our move to a ‘Manager of Manager’ structure last year was a major milestone for Fidelity’s Multi Asset business.

It has enabled lower-cost access to a broader range of third-party managers, giving our portfolio managers an enhanced toolkit to deliver the right outcomes for clients.”

Fidelity International head of wholesale John Clougherty says: “As the operational and regulatory burden of Mifid II continues to bite the adviser community, we expect there to be increasing demand for robust, scalable multi asset solutions.

“With the move to ‘manager of manager’ and the merger of the ranges, we believe our multi asset offering provides an ideal solution for advisers looking to outsource their investments decisions.”

Funds impacted and ongoing charges figures (OCF):

Merging from

 Merging to
Fund OCF (N shares) Fund Post-merger OCF (N shares)
Fidelity Multi Asset Defensive 1.15% Fidelity Multi Asset Open Defensive 1.00%
Fidelity Multi Asset Strategic 1.10% Fidelity Multi Asset Open Strategic 1.05%
Fidelity Multi Asset Growth 1.15% Fidelity Multi Asset Open Growth 1.10%
Fidelity Multi Asset Adventurous 1.20% Fidelity Multi Asset Open Adventurous 1.15%
Fidelity WealthBuilder 1.25% Fidelity Open World 1.20%

Recommended

Hogarth-Paul-CEO-Tatton-Asset-Management

Perspective starts year of purchases with Newcastle IFA

IFA consolidator Perspective Financial Advisory Group has acquired Newcastle-based Galloway Whitfield (Life & Pensions) Ltd. The Perspective chairman is Paul Hogarth (pictured) who is also chief executive of Tatton Asset Management which floated on the AIM market in 2017. The listed company is made up of the DFM Tatton Investment Management, support service provider Paradigm […]
1

Five minutes with…Phil Young

Managing director of Zero Support and former Threesixty boss Phil Young is part of the speaker lineup at the upcoming Money Marketing Interactive conference. He shares his thoughts on the “lottery” of getting into the advice profession and political support for saving. What one word or phrase do you think sums up the state of […]

Inheritance tax and estate planning – exemptions and reliefs

By Kim Jarvis, technical manager with Canada Life’s ican Technical Services Team In this article we look at the main exemptions and reliefs that are available on death. Within the article, spouse also means civil partner.   Nil-rate band Under current rules, any part of the estate that falls within the available nil-rate band (NRB), […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Five minutes with…Thameside Financial Planning’s Tom Kean

Thameside Financial Planning’s Tom Kean looks at why life planning is so important to his firm before taking on the robo-advice revolution at Money Marketing Interactive. What is the most encouraging advice market trend you are seeing at the moment? Fewer defined benefit transfers. What one word or phrase do you think sums up the […]
4

Govt financial guidance body to unveil new name

The government’s newly-launched Single Financial Guidance Body will re-brand with a new name, Money Marketing can confirm. The body, which launched last year as a combined entity to replace the Money Advice Service, Pensions Wise and the Pensions Advisory Service, will be renamed in the next few months. Money Marketing understands the body will also […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Nathan Fryer 30th January 2019 at 3:09 pm

    Still expensive in my opinion given by the time you add platform and adviser costs you are probably north of 2%?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com