Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Fidelity sets aside further £19m for DC admin error

By

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpgFidelity has set aside a further £19m to cover potential liabilities from an administration error in its defined contribution pensions business, which dates back to the end of 2016.

Accounts for FIL Holdings (UK), published on Companies House on 22 December, reveal the firm has increased its provision by £19m from £3m, as at 1 July 2016, on the back of its investigation into the error.

In total, so far, the business has set aside £21.9m.

This error affects 4 per cent of members in the DC business and relates to some discrepancies in how scheme specific lump sum protection was put in the pension administration records for some of Fidelity’s DC clients.

This protection – also known as protected tax free cash – applied to members of occupational pension schemes who had the right to more than 25 per cent of the value of their pension, tax free, as at 5 April 2006.

Members who were part of a block transfer from an occupational scheme to a group personal pension/stakeholder plan were entitled to keep any protection that may have applied under the previous plan.

This protection only applies if the member takes their benefits from the scheme their savings was transferred to as part of a block transfer.

The potential impact of this admin error in how these protected benefits were recorded include a member having to pay tax on a portion of their benefit that they could have taken as a tax free lump sum.

The accounts, for the 12 months ended 30 June 2017, explain the £22m provision represents the best estimate of what the liabilities might be but these could be revised in the future if needed.

A Fidelity spokeswoman explains action was taken quickly once the problem was spotted.

The spokeswoman says: “We have now reviewed all cases to fully ascertain who was impacted and we are now proactively contacting customers who are affected and compensating so they are put back in the position they would have been in had there been no error.

She adds: “For a large proportion of affected cases there has been no material impact beyond a correction of some information. We are fully focused on doing the right thing for our customers.”

The accounts go on to say the three main assumptions underlying the group’s provision.

These are the number of schemes and clients potentially effected by the processing error; the proportion of these that may result in compensation and the average cost of redress.

The FCA says it does not comment on individual firms.

Recommended

Investment

Abbey Life admits letter error delayed pension transfer

Abbey Life has admitted to sending a letter to an adviser’s client in error, leading to “unnecessary delays” in the transfer of an old policy. FPS London adviser Robert Taylor said he had attempted to transfer an existing client’s policy out of a legacy Abbey Life plan into their main pension pot with Standard Life. […]

Error in the current Pension Schemes Bill
1

Govt admits drafting error in pensions advice allowance

The Government has removed a rule that would have meant those using its new tax-free pension advice allowance could have lost their tax free cash protection. HM Revenue and Customs has admitted to a drafting error in the rules first flagged by Money Marketing in April over how the pensions advice allowance – which was […]

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg

Fidelity platform business posts £16m loss

The company that runs Fidelity’s platforms has posted a loss of £15.9m for the 12 months ended 30 June 2017. Annual accounts posted to Companies House on 22 December for Financial Administration Services, which is the company that operates FundsNetwork and Fidelity Personal Investing, show the loss grew from £15.5m in 2016. The accounts document […]

Message-Stephen-OMGI-2014-700x450.jpg

Profile: OMGI’s Stephen Message on running £1bn at age of 25

Most people at the age of 25 have their worries in life but none of those usually concerns running a £1bn fund. Old Mutual Global Investors’ Stephen Message’s experience is different. Now in charge of the £140m Old Mutual UK Equity Income fund, Message says he has been fortunate on the path to his current […]

Derek Stuart: where to find value in the UK?

Derek discusses a number of Œself-help stories as examples of where he is finding good opportunities in the UK With the FTSE trading at historically high levels, many investors have questioned whether UK equities continue to offer value. But, as Derek points out, the headline figures mask many opportunities at a sector level. He has […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Lowe-Steve-700.jpg

What new longevity measures mean for retirement advice

Traditional life expectancy figures are unhelpful for anyone trying to generate a sustainable retirement income For the first time, the Office for National Statistics has released life expectancy figures that include two additional measures – median and modal ages at death – which raise some interesting points for advisers. The variation between different types of life […]

Clock money 620 x 430

How platforms can solve their profitability pressures

Future success will be about adaptability; taking incremental steps to meet changing needs The last five years have seen the platform industry deal with huge legislative changes while facing political and economic uncertainty. At the same time, the move to a more digitally aware, 24/7 society has accelerated, with people expecting access to real time […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment