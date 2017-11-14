Fidelity pensions head leaves firm

Fidelity International head of pensions policy Richard Parkin is leaving the firm after 15 years to take some time away from the industry.

While a direct replacement will not be appointed, head of pensions product Carolyn Jones will take on more externally facing duties following his departure at the end of December.

A Fidelity spokesperson says: “Richard is leaving of his own accord after an enjoyable and productive 15 years at Fidelity.

“With the birth of his new son, Richard would like to have a few months off with his family and take some time to think about the next stage of his career where he will continue to focus on retirement policy and proposition.”

A Fellow of the Pensions Management Institute, Parkin joined Fidelity in 2002 as head of defined contribution product development.

Prior to this, he worked as a product developer at UBS Global Asset Management – formerly Phillips & Drew – where he dealt with institutional investment products, DC pensions and worked on launching the UBS retail funds business to the UK market.

He began his career as an investment consultant at Towers Perrin, now Willis Towers Watson.

In his latest role at Fidelity, Parkin has been responsible for leading the group’s work on assessing “the ever-changing landscape for pensions and retirement, identifying opportunities to help its customers and develop its products and services”.

He has led Fidelity’s retirement thought leadership, working with colleagues around the world “to provide fresh insight into the ever more complex issues customers face in saving for and living in retirement.”

Ex-PricewaterhouseCoopers management consultant (pensions) Jones joined Fidelity in 2006.

Previous roles at the group have included associate director, DC pensions and workplace proposition and head of corporate proposition, pension and workplace savings.