Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Fidelity launches two more zero expense ratio funds

By

Fidelity Investments is due to launch two more mutual funds with a zero expense ratio.

The funds, which will be named the  Fidelity Zero Large Cap Index Fund and the Fidelity Zero Extended Market Index Fund, will launch on September 18 with no investment minimum.

Expenses charged by investments, commissions, interest charges, or other expenses for transactions may still apply

They can be purchased through the Fidelity website, and Fidelity says they are the first zero expense ratio funds that will be made directly available to consumers.

Fidelity says the two other zero fee funds its launched in August have acquired around $1bn (£770m) in assets under management so far.

Fidelity Investments’ personal investing business president Kathleen Murphy says: “Fidelity has consistently used its leadership position and scale to improve value for consumers.”

The Fidelity Zero Large Cap Index Fund will look to mirror returns from large-capitalization U.S. company stocks, while the Zero Extended Market Index fund will attempt to mirror returns from stocks of mid- to small-capitalization U.S companies.

Recommended

protect

Zurich rolls out new protection platform

Zurich has launched a new life protection platform giving clients more flexibility on policies and making it easier for the company to develop new products. The company said its old platform was actually six systems working together which was less efficient and made it more expensive to innovate. According to market management head Peter Hamilton […]
15

Scott Gallacher: The real threat to financial advisers

The demise of financial advisers has been predicted so many times that we have become accustomed to people crying wolf. That said, it is important to remember that eventually there was a wolf and there is a danger ignoring these warnings completely will end up with us being eaten. I have been very sceptical of […]
12

Steve Bee: The three crises at the heart of our pension system

There has been more talk lately about the disparity between the value of pension entitlements accrued by public and private sector employees. It appears many are still surprised how much more some public sector employees’ pensions are worth than those in the private sector. There are many reasons for that but it is the confusion […]

Value for money in DC pensions

The Pension Policy Institute (PPI)’s recent report “Value for money in DC pensions” tries to identify factors by which people can assess whether their pension offers fair value for money (VFM). Fiona Tait provides an overview of the findings. Positive Outcomes It is extremely hard to assess VFM in a pension. Press activity naturally focuses […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Brexit fears over third of EU assets managed in UK

European savers continue to entrust the UK’s asset managers with their investments. According to Investment Association data, total assets managed in the UK on behalf of European clients jumped by nearly 30 per cent in 2016 to reach £1.8trn at the end of last year. Europe makes up the biggest chunk of total overseas assets […]

The FCA’s uphill fight to end phoenixing

Advisers are calling on the FCA to step up the pressure on so-called “phoenix” firms as new Money Marketing research suggests the practice is still commonplace in the advice market, and appears to have been employed by some firms that have been sanctioned over defined benefit transfers. Phoenixing is the term given to the practice […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com