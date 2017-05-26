Fidelity hires advice head to replace Jon Everill

Jackie Boylan joins from the wealth management arm of Australian bank

Fidelity FundsNetwork has appointed Jackie Boylan as head of advisory services to replace Jon Everill.

Everill, a former Personal Finance Society president, moved to take on the role of Asia Pacific personal investing head at Fidelity International last year. He joined FundsNetwork in 2013.

Boylan joins from BT Financial Group, the wealth management arm of Australian bank Westpac Group.

She previously held roles including platform sales and key accounts head and customer relations head.

FundsNetwork head Pat Shea says: “The appointment of Jackie demonstrates our ongoing commitment to investing in the business so that we can continue to provide advisory firms with dedicated support.”

He adds: “Australia has a well-developed platform market so we are delighted to be able to leverage Jackie’s considerable business and management experience for the business and our clients.”