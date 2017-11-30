Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Fidelity defends 2% outperformance ceiling on new fees model

By

Business-Growth-Drawing-Chart-Performance-700x450.jpgFidelity International has defended its 2 per cent ceiling for outperformance in its new performance fee charging model, arguing it does not encourage index hugging and instead represents a material deviation from the benchmark.

Fidelity yesterday revealed the details of its variable management fee model, a typeof fulcrum fee, which it first revealed it was adopting last month.

The asset manager is reducing its AMC 10bps from its previous 0.75 per cent charge, while a sliding performance fee will move 20bps either side of that figure, according to out- or underperformance.

Fidelity held around 500 conversations with clients, regulators, and others in the industry to flesh out the details.

“We’ve got a number of clients who were extremely positive and very excited about the disruption, we’ve got a minority of clients who weren’t interested, and the vast majority of clients who wanted to see more details around it,” says Fidelity CIO for equities Europe Paras Anand.

The new variable fees model will apply to 12 equity funds, but Fidelity says it plans to ultimately roll the model out across its equity range. It is also speaking to clients with segregated mandates and investment trust boards about adopting the model.

All funds in the first tranche to adopt the new variable management fee model will retain their independently-audited benchmarks. Fidelity notes equity funds that use customised benchmarks may have to move to an independently audited system when the fee structure is rolled out further.

First group of funds to adopt Fidelity’s model

Oeics

Sicavs

Fidelity Special Situations Fund

Fidelity Funds America

Fidelity European Fund Fund

Fidelity Funds America

Fidelity Asian Dividend Fund

Fidelity Funds Emerging Markets Focus

Fidelity Global Special Situations Fund

Fidelity Funds Emerging Markets Focus

Fidelity American Fund

Fidelity Funds European Growth

Fidelity Funds European Larger

Fidelity Funds World

Anand defends the 20bps outperformance ceiling in the new model, saying it is a “material” deviation from the benchmark when considered over a rolling three-year period net of fees.

“If you only achieve index performance in this model gross of fees you’re going to end up at or around the bottom end of that range. You’re going to end up around 45bps because the return is net of all the charges over the rolling three-year period,” says Anand.

Funds will have to achieve benchmark performance net of fees to charge at the neutral rate of 0.65 per cent.

Anand denies the rise of passives has driven the move and says the one of the biggest risks for the industry is a race to the bottom for active fees. “The consequence over time will be an inferior service for customers.”

Instead, Anand says the new fee will incentivise clients to remain with active management for the long-term. “Even some of the very strongest fund have phases of underperformance.”

He says Fidelity’s private-ownership structure lets the group take a long-term view. The asset manager wants to model the success of a similar model used by its US parent company, Anand says, but he notes the details of the final variable fee model differ.

Anand says there are around $470bn in the funds in the US that use the model. “If we look at the experience of the funds in the US then we’ve seen them garner significant assets.”

The equities CIO admits the changes will impact the way investors evaluate funds. “It doesn’t fit neatly into a spreadsheet of how you analyse funds that are priced in the same way today. We would say that’s the nature of being disruptive and innovative and changing pricing structures.”

Recommended

Lloyds to close 49 bank branches

Lloyds Banking Group is to close a further 49 branches – resulting in 99 job losses. The union Unite said the bank has informed staff of the closures, which will involve Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Bank branches. Earlier this year Lloyds announced that it would close 100 branches between July and October this […]

Lessons to be learnt

CISI threatens legal action against advisers claiming false qualifications

The Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment has warned that it could take legal action against advisers giving false qualifications on IFA directories. The CISI, which merged with the Institute of Financial Planning last year and grants the Certified Financial Planner designation, has said today that it could not only expel advisers from the CISI if […]

Pimfa’s Beasley hits back at criticism of FSCS stance

Pimfa board member and Richmond House Group managing director Paul Beasley has hit back at criticism of the trade body in a recent column from Money Marketing contributor Nic Cicutti. Earlier this month, Cicutti argued that the Financial Services Compensation Scheme should continue to cover claims for unregulated investments, and that Pimfa’s position “compounds the […]

Financial education cover.jpg
8

University staff eye pension strike action over plans to cut DB rights

A seven-week ballot is beginning this week which could see professors and lecturers strike over plans to move university staff out of their defined benefit pension schemes. The University College Union, which has 42,000 members across the UK, is balloting members on proposals by Universities UK, the body overseeing 350 higher education employers, to switch […]

Who cares?

By Tracey Dickson, marketing consultant There are almost 7 million carers in the UK – that’s around 10 per cent of the population who provide unpaid care for a disabled, seriously ill or older loved one.1 But according to a report from the charity Carers UK, 20 per cent of people providing 50 hours or more of care […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA: Platform study does not let fund managers off the hook

The FCA says it is not backing down on asset managers as it pursues a platform study at the same. In an update on its upcoming platform review, FCA head of wholesale and investments competition Robin Finer, who is heading up the project, said the regulator is “absolutely not” shifting the attention away from the […]

1

How tax planning is becoming tax evasion

It used to be that as long as you took good legal and tax advice and made sure you obeyed the law, then it was perfectly reasonable to do your best to minimise the amount of tax you legally paid. That has changed, possibly for good, driven by the pattern of behaviour where some very […]

Sipp provider faces uncertain future as more complaints come in

Sipp provider Carey Pensions has been accused of due diligence failings over an unregulated investment firm in the latest in a string of Financial Ombudsman Service complaints. Carey posted a loss of £153,800 in 2016 due to an increase in claims. The firm said the loss was due to “a number of complaints and legal […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment