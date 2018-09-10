Fidelity advice business ushers in new boss

Fidelity has confirmed a change in leadership for its advice business Fidelity Retirement Services.

Former Fidelity personal investing head Jonathan Hewitt has left the business with Stuart Welch, who also oversees Fidelity’s share dealing service, taking on that role.

As personal investing head, Hewitt was responsible for Fidelity’s advice business as well as its direct-to-consumer platform.

According to his Linkedin page, he is now developing a portfolio career.

Hewitt stepped down from his role at Fidelity at the end of June.

According to its accounts for the year ended 30 June 2017, the most recent to be filed to Companies House, Fidelity Retirement Services reported profit of £75,000 compared to £158,000 the previous year.

Before joining Fidelity more than three years ago Welch was direct investing chief executive at TD Direct Investing.