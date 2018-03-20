Fewer savers using advisers before cashing out pension

Fewer savers are turning to an adviser before fully cashing out their pension, latest FCA figures show.

Between April and September 2017, just 32 per cent of full withdrawals were advised, down from 44 per cent the previous year.

95 per cent of the decline in advice was attributed to cash outs for pots under £30,000.

Annuity sales to existing customers also fell another seven per cent last year.

Market data the FCA collected between April and September 2017 shows just 53 per cent of total annuity purchases, approximately 19,000 plans, were made by existing customers, a seven per cent decrease on the same period last year.

However, the proportion of annuity sales made to new customers or in single and multi-firm third party arrangements saw a seven per cent increase to 47 per cent.

The annuity market in 2018 is likely to look vastly different to that before pension freedoms, with advisers paying significantly less attention to annuities compared to three years ago.

The majority of the fall in annuity sales in the regulator’s data is for pot sizes under £50,000.

Phoenix Group announced in November it would allow customers to cash out a lump sump from their annuity and exit their accompanying policy over concerns of the cost of administrating small pots.