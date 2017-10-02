Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FE launches one-stop investment planning service for advisers

By

Ratings and research agency FE has launched an investment mapping service for advisers to help them meet suitability requirements and deliver consistent investment advice.

FE Analytics+ Investment Planner is aimed at helping advisers assess clients’ risk appetite, select suitable investment options and create client-friendly reports. The service can be customised to advisers’ business models and chosen investment solutions.

The launch follows an FE adviser survey last year that found nearly 60 per cent of advisers do not use technology in support of their centralised investment processes – although the majority highlighted the need for a one-stop solution that helps with researching, selecting and investing clients’ money.

Matthew Surfleet, commercial director at FE, says: “Establishing suitability, including discussing the risk a customer is willing and able to take and mapping appropriate investment solutions, is critical for all financial advisers. However, the processes employed to achieve this are often manual, inefficient and can vary, even within the same firm.

“FE Analytics+ Investment Planner has the potential to become the industry standard for delivering consistent advice in one streamlined process. Uniquely, advisers will have the freedom to map any investment solution to the most suitable risk profile. This is because the already widely-used FE Risk Score will be used as a measure of the relative riskiness of a portfolio and this is applied to the whole of the market – no provider pays to be rated.”

FE Analytics is used by 84 per cent of the UK’s top 100 advisers for investment research and reporting, according to the group.

Recommended

Jeremy Corbyn
2

Businesses warn Corbyn is making investors nervous

Businesses have warned that Jeremy Corbyn’s rhetoric at the Labour Party conference is scaring investors and that neither of the two main parties in the UK currently inspire confidence. Corbyn yesterday told the party conference in Brighton that Labour would nationalise the utilities sector, make big businesses pay more tax and crack down on developers […]

Former AMP companies bounce back in the second half of 2003

HHG, owner of Henderson, Pearl, NPI and Towry Law, saw a recovery in the second half of last year. Henderson&#39s business was up by 46 per cent in the second half compared with the first half while HHG&#39s other main business, Life Services, recovered from a £40m loss in the first half to £121m profit […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Miss Money Marketing Interactive? Catch the highlights and sign up for next year

Last month Money Marketing brought together 120 financial advisers for our inaugural Harrogate conference. We heard from the FCA on suitability, debated defined benefit pension transfers, and learned from leading professionals on what the future of advice holds. It was so good we’ve added more dates for next year. Register your interest for the London session […]

Former Schroders managers launch boutique firm

Former Schroders managers Paul Marriage and John Warren have launched their boutique firm Tellworth with strategic partner BennBridge, adding three new hires to the team. Marriage and Warren announced their departure from Schroders in June, when it was agreed the duo would take both the UK Dynamic Absolute Return fund and the UK Dynamic Absolute Return […]

Latest careers

Sales Manager

London - Negotiable salary plus benefits and uncapped bonus structure

Comments

    Leave a comment