FCA’s DB video on transfers ‘first’ for watchdog

The FCA’s released video on defined benefit transfers is the first of its kind and no more are planned in the near future Money Marketing understands.

The new video aims to help consumers know what they should expect when discussing a DB transfer with an adviser.

Money Marketing understands the watchdog thinks a bonus effect of the video will be if advisers find it useful alongside consumers.

The video was first presented in the seminars held for British Steel workers in Port Talbot and was then rolled out to help the wider population grasp the nuances of transfer advice.

The FCA has made educational videos in the past aimed at firms to help them understand how they can comply with regulations such as the Senior Manager Certification Regime.

It has also made many campaign videos for consumers so they can understand investment scams and the PPI deadline.

But this in-depth video marks the first time the watchdog has tried to take consumers through the actual advice process and what it should look like.

The FCA sees this video as falling within its consumer protection objective and is 17 minutes long because advice on DB transfers is “complicated”.

Clients and advisers can read the transcript of the video if they find it too hard to follow.

