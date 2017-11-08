Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FCA’s DB transfer work widened amid outsourcing concerns

By

The FCA will broaden its work on defined benefit transfers as it highlights particular concern with “commoditised, industrialised” processes between advisers and specialist transfer firms.

Speaking at the Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice conference in London today, FCA supervision, investment wholesale and specialists division executive director Megan Butler said the root cause of a lot of the issues around DB transfers relates to the business model between the introducing firm and the specialist transfer firm.

Butler said: “In particular, some firms that had seen significant growth in their pension transfer business had defaulted to a commoditised, industrialised process – an outsourced process perhaps – not focused on a client’s individual needs.”

She said the regulator will widen its work on DB to defined contribution transfers, taking what it has done with a “relatively small population” and move to the next group of firms who are active in that space.

She said: “We are also actively considering what more we can do across the broader population.”

‘Rigorous’ DB transfer redress calculation welcomed

Butler reminded delegates of the findings of the regulator’s work so far on DB transfers. Over the past two years the FCA has had detailed information requests from 22 firms on their DB transfer business.

Following the analysis of that information, it reviewed a sample of case files for 13 firms and visited 12. AS a result of the regulator’s assessments, four firms decided to stop advising on DB transfers.

In the advice space, as well as DB transfers, Butler said the FCA is most interested in high-risk investments. In particular, it is interested in unregulated introducer firms and the risk of scams faced by Sipp operators.

Ten issues with DB transfer files and how to solve them

However, she said she realises this work comes at a cost to advisers in terms of data requests, giving the example of an October request that was sent to 152 firms asking for detail of high-risk investments they have advised on.

Butler said: “I want to make it clear we do not dash off these data requests lightly. Quite the opposite. We are working hard to reduce the number of data gathering calls we do in this area and we have set up an internal information governance board to challenge and manage ad-hoc requests as well as to lift the burden on individual firms.”

She added: “We are employing increasingly sophisticated analytical models and designs so we can identify high-risk firms with less imposition on the broader population.”

Recommended

Old Mutual buys fifth advice firm in a year

Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers has sealed its fifth acquisition this year with Yorkshire-based single-adviser firm Coleman Clough. The deal will add £33m assets to Old Mutual’s national advice firm. Following the move, Coleman Clough’s founder and sole adviser Roy Clough will retire but will stay in the firm to allow the clients to […]

10

‘The bomb has already gone off’: Julie Lord on the future of pension freedoms

Prominent financial planner Julie Lord has used a speech at the Personal Finance Society’s Festival of Financial Planning to warn that, without financial education, the pension freedoms will end up hurting consumers and the advice community. Lord, who sits on the PFS’s practicioner panel and chairs Prestwood’s board, said  “the bomb has already gone off” […]

Advisers need instinct as well as knowledge

As legislators and regulators across Europe – Brexit bit between their teeth – are poised for all sorts of eventualities, advisers can at least rest assured that change is the constant on which they can depend. But in the midst of seemingly constant flux, it can become easy to bow to what is insisted upon […]

Technology-Tablet-Tech-Computer-500x320.jpg

Old Mutual compensates couple after ‘misleading’ online information

Old Mutual Wealth must compensate a couple after showing incorrect information on its website that led them to believe they could not move their money out of certain under-performing funds. The couple, Mr and Mrs F, made a complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service about Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance saying its website wrongly claimed […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

RLAM makes double hire as Mitchell retires

Royal London Asset Management has boosted its UK equity team by two as veteran fund manager Derek Mitchell retires, Money Marketing can reveal. Mitchell was at RLAM for 10 years managing the RL UK Opportunities and the RL UK Mid Cap Growth funds. He worked in the wider £35bn equities team alongside star fund manager […]

2017 breaks fund sales record

UK investors have piled into funds this year, with 2017 already the best-selling year since the Investment Association began keeping records. Net retail sales for September reached a record-breaking £5.6bn while the third quarter was the highest-selling quarter on record with net retail sales of £14bn. The six highest-selling months have all taken place this […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Altrincham, Greater Manchester - £25K - £35K dependent on experience and qualifications, plus benefits

IFA

Cheshire: Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment