Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FCA wins battle to ban former network boss

By
charlie palmer
Former Financial Limited chief executive Charlie Palmer

The FCA has succeeded in its battle to ban and fine Charlie Palmer, the former chief executive of adviser network Financial Limited.

Palmer began an appeal of his £86,691 FCA fine earlier this year. The regulator found that Palmer had allowed Financial Limited’s advisers to give potentially unsuitable advice through a light touch approach to compliance.

High risk products like unregulated collective investment schemes were at the centre of the FCA’s concerns, which drew attention to marketing materials that offered advisers “maximum assistance minimal interference” if they joined the network as a demonstration of the lack of restrictions in the Financial Limited model.

Financial Ltd boss defends client service in FCA ban appeal

Palmer’s appeal was rejected in an Upper Tribunal hearing yesterday.

The fine is the second Palmer has received, after being investigated by previous regulator the Financial Services Authority in 2009 and then fined £49,000 a year later over risks of unsuitable pension switching advice at the firm.

FCA executive director of enforcement and market oversight Mark Steward says: “Mr Palmer’s conduct fell well below the standards the FCA would expect of a senior manager of an authorised firm.  His conduct was made worse by the fact that he did not learn lessons from, and address the failings highlighted to him in, 2010.”

‘One in 50 cases missold is acceptable’: Ex-Financial Ltd chief Charlie Palmer opens up

Financial Limited had nearly 400 appointed representatives at its peak, and the FCA says around 40,000 clients were put at risk.

Financial Limited was bought by Tavistock in 2015, and advisers were moved to form part of a new network, Tavistock Financial.

Money Marketing understands that Tavistock is currently looking to sell Tavistock Financial.

Palmer can ask to appeal the decision at the Court of Appeal if he wishes.

Recommended

Payment-Fine-Currency-Money-700.jpg
1

Financial Limited seeks investment after posting £105k loss

Financial Limited made a pre-tax loss of £105,502 in 2013/14 and says a recruitment ban imposed by the FCA casts “material uncertainty” over the network’s future, its latest accounts reveal. The accounts show the network made a loss of £105,502 for the year ended 31 March 2014, compared to breaking even the previous year. In […]

FCA-Interior-View-700x450.jpg
9

FCA imposes recruitment ban on Financial Limited

The FCA has banned adviser networks Financial Limited and Investments Limited from recruiting new ARs and individual advisers after finding “systemic weaknesses” in the firms’ systems and controls.  The FCA says were it not for the firms’ financial position, it would have imposed a £12.6m fine on Financial Ltd and a £621,583 fine on Investments […]

RBS-Building-2012-700x450.jpg

Williams & Glyn cuts staff as RBS pulls sale

Profits at Royal Bank of Scotland arm Williams & Glyn have risen following a big drop in headcount, according to results published today.  RBS’ half-year results show operating profit at Williams & Glyn rose £37m to £234m. This was driven by a £39m cut in operating expenses “reflecting a substantial reduction in headcount”, according to […]

Most Read

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Sprouting-Money-Growth-Emerging-Currency-700.jpg

Thomas Wells: The inflation conundrum

For much of the last decade, it seemed that central bankers had won the inflation ‘war’ and that inflation was dead. Indeed, inflation was so dead that if you were Japanese or European, you were probably more worried about deflation. As is often said, central banks don’t really do deflation, so they were quick to […]

Three quarters back new partial DB transfer rules

Nearly three-quarters of Money Marketing readers believe that defined benefit pension schemes should have to offer partial transfers. While current rules allow individuals to take part of their final salary pots, many trustees and employers are reluctant to offer partial transfers over fears of administrative difficulties, even though they can reduce their DB scheme’s liabilities […]

Latest careers

IFA

Geneva, Hong Kong and Sydney – 1st year OTE £100,000 inc Negotiable basic + Relocation assistance

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Hampshire Yokel 9th August 2017 at 11:23 am

    This is good news. This guy was openly targeting advisers / ARs that wanted little or no interference from compliance or the regulations.

    His ‘professional’ newsletters were anything but professional; littered with expletives and aggressive overtones against the regulator.

    Whilst I can understand some people feeling overwhelmed by regulation, his approach demonstrated a complete disregard for the welfare of consumers.

    • Justin Side 9th August 2017 at 12:48 pm

      An excellent decision to remove an apparent cowbow from the industry.

      However, he is still running a compliance consultancy. Anyone using that must need there heads looked at.

  2. Julian Stevens 9th August 2017 at 1:17 pm

    In addition to not having addressed the failings highlighted to him in 2010, Mr Palmer made things even worse for himself by publishing a string of derogatory comments about the regulator on social media. About as classic example as one can imagine of doing the proverbial on your own plate of chips. What did he expect from the regulator?

Leave a comment