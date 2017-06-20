Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FCA warns over scammers pretending to be BlackRock

By

FCA logo new 620x430.jpgThe FCA has published a notice warning consumers about dealing with a ‘clone firm’ pretending to be BlackRock.

The regulator says it is aware that fraudsters are using the Blackrock Asset Management name, as well as an old BlackRock web address, as part of their scam tactics.

The warning reads: “Fraudsters are using the details of firms we authorise to try to convince people that they work for a genuine, authorised firm… This firm is not authorised or registered by us but has been targeting people in the UK, claiming to be an authorised firm.”

BlackRock Asset Management UK Limited, a previously authorised Blackrock entity, has “no association” with the clone firm, the FCA says.

The FCA said firms should be “especially wary” if they had been cold-called by the firm, because clone firms are usually used when fraudsters are contacting people out of the blue.

Scammers have tried to imitate well-known wealth management funds in the past, including Rothschild, Berenberg and Shawbrook Bank, as well as pretending to be the FCA itself on a number of occasions.

The Financial Ombudsman Service have also previously notified consumers that fraudsters were trying to take payments from them with the promise of handling a complaint under the guise of the FOS.

Most Read

Recommended

Euros-EU-Money-Currency-Europe-700x450.jpg

European funds outperform UK since Brexit vote

European fund performance has trounced the UK in the year since the Brexit vote in the Investment Association equity sectors, new analysis reveals. Today the UK and European Union began Brexit negotiations almost one year since the 23 June referendum. Since the shock result, Theresa May has committed to a so-called “hard” Brexit, involving exit from […]

Global income: preparing for a rate rise…

In the five years since we launched the Artemis Global Income Fund, its manager Jacob de Tusch-Lec has built a distinctive portfolio that is first among its peers. Here he explains why his “quality, cyclical and value yield” stocks, and flexible approach, leave the fund better placed to benefit from uncertainty than funds that depend […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Stafford, Staffordshire - Salary up to £30K dependent on experience plus stakeholder pension

Comments

    Leave a comment