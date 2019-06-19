FCA visits DB transfer advisers as supervision stepped up

The FCA is stepping up its supervision of defined benefit transfer advice as fresh data shows a significant majority of clients are being told to transfer.
The regulator has revealed the results of a data collection exercise this morning, which shows that of the 234,951 scheme members that had received advice on transferring between April 2015 and September 2018, 162,047, or 69 per cent, had been recommended to transfer out.
This compares to the 72,904, or 31 per cent, that had been recommended not to transfer.
Of the 2,426 firms had provided advice on transferring their DB pension, 1,454 had recommended 75 per cent or more of their clients to transfer.
A total of 59,086 clients who did not proceed to full advice after a triage process.
Of those advised not to transfer, 13 per cent went ahead as insistent clients. Of everyone who transferred, 70 per cent continued to receive ongoing advice from the firm that recommended it.
Though the regulator notes that the data is and of itself does not indicate the suitability of each transfer, the high levels of transfer recommendations fly in the face of the FCA’s position that transfers are likely to be unsuitable in most cases.
The regulator writes: “The FCA has repeatedly made clear its expectations of financial advisers as well as strengthening the rules around pension transfer advice. Despite this, too much advice the FCA have seen to date is still not of an acceptable standard.”
The FCA says it has begun visits to firms, with those most active at the top of the list, and will also be writing to firms where the data they supplied suggests customers may be at risk of harm.
FCA supervision director Megan Butler says: “We have said repeatedly that, when advising on DB transfers, advisers should start from the position that a transfer is not suitable. It is deeply concerning and disappointing to see that transfers are still being recommended at the levels we have seen.
“Deciding whether to transfer out of a DB scheme is one of the most complex financial decision a consumer may have to make and it is vital customers get high quality advice. Our ambition is for pension transfer advice to reach the same standard as that of the rest of the financial advice market.”
I have serious doubts about these figures.
I meet many clients and have an informal chat about the process, pros/cons and costs. It becomes apparent that they are unsuitable within the first ten minutes without all the formal advice process being implemented. Those clients are not even registered in the figures as a ‘not to transfer’ as it would be a giant waste of money for them to put them through the process. The generic conversation is not a recommendation but the process and costs are often off putting (and part of the advice gap imo).
You do not need a complex process at the initial stages to identify an unsuitable course of action for someone who is either risk averse or has little in the way of financial means.
“Informal chats” like you describe is a triage service, and numbers should be recorded, both the number who do not go on take advice, and those who do. There is a very fine line between triage and advice, so such discussions should be evidenced on your files for your own protection.
Going into anorak mode, PS18/20 says at 3.15
“We also said we consider it would be good practice for firms to keep records where
they have provided triage. This may help in resolving any future complaints.”
The key issue would be whether this was simply generic information or specific to the client.
A statement of “I will assess this for a fee of £X but if I find a transfer is not suitable for you I will neither recommend nor arrange one” is not only a statement of fact but compliance with Principle 8.
If the client says “I will not pay if I am not going to transfer” then, arguably, there is no potential for them to become a client (at least in this regard) and they thus would not be an eligible complainant.
I agree with Greg Heath. It is often apparent immediately that clients should not be considering a DB transfer, a lot of the time simply because they are carried away by the media coverage of pensions freedoms and haven’t considered all of the implications. The other point I would add to Greg’s comment is that where people still wish to consider a DB transfer I quote them a fixed fee for the analytical work and point out that I may end up recommending they stay put. To date I have not had one take up of the offer of this service. Those that simply give up on the idea, because they wish to avoid any cost, will not be included in the FCA figures, but my guess is that some will ring around until they find an adviser that will do it on a contingency basis.
See my comment to Greg
Greg. Seriously, you need to revise your approach. Your comment ‘it becomes apparent that they are unsuitable within the first ten minutes’ indicates that you have formed this view based on the client’s circumstances and hence you saying it’s not worth going through the full advice process … this means you have given advice to stay. You may not agree but your view is irrelevant, the FCA have quite explicitly said that this is advice. See PS18/20 (https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/policy/ps18-20.pdf) sections 3.13 – 3.24
Thank goodness I’m not in this market though, if I were, I wouldn’t go anywhere near such a transaction on an IC basis (in fact, I’m not prepared to transact anything on an IC basis).
The position of the FOS has been clear for a number of years ~ if you facilitate it on any terms, YOU are responsible for the outcome. I’d be very surprised if any PI insurers are prepared to offer cover for IC DB transfers.
Upon deciding that transferring wasn’t such a good idea after all, all the client has to do is lodge a complaint and the FOS (if it goes that far) is highly likely to disregard any waiver of liability and uphold it. Commercial suicide.
Unfortunately Greg, the new Triage requirements of the FCA make such a common sense approach difficult to comply with the rules.
It’s almost impossible now not to give advice….ruling out a transfer at the early stage could be construed as advice just as much as arranging a transfer. With the same CMC risk in the future.
Sadly, although I have permissions and authorization, I no longer wish to offer any DB advice, it’s just too much of a long term risk and cost to the business.
So we have data going back 4 years ….. so in fact history
It’s of very little comfort to my clients who actually pay the likes of Megan Butlers huge salary, and the FSCS levies that transpire from the FCA forever being behind the gain line, so comments like, “we at the FCA have repeatedly been clear of what is expected from financial advisers” well it’s quite obvious they are not ?
If the FCA like history so much, perhaps they should start to learn from it !
The triage situation is always a problem, I was presented with case yesterday that had no hope of success and she had paid another adviser for a report, only to be told he was not qualified to do transfers!
What I did identify was a better way to meet the objectives without transferring the DB scheme, which avoided giving definitive advice and further costs to the client as it was money she already had but could be replenished when the DB scheme came into payment.
As the FCA rules insist that alternatives should be considered, I would hope that this would protect against a future complaint, but who knows?
Several of you are commenting that you have chats with clients about their DB but don’t advise them to transfer. You are almost certainly giving advice, or implied advice, to stay in the scheme (and from Oct 2018 this requires you to provide a suitability report for your stay recommendation).
Have a look at PS18/20 (https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/policy/ps18-20.pdf) sections 3.13 – 3.24) and PERG chapter 8 if you want the detail.
It is almost impossible not to be giving advice if you have a chat about a DB scheme and even harder to demonstrate that you haven’t given advice.
I strongly suggest you
a) either give full advice on a DB or don’t, no half-way house (there is no half way house)
b) do triage ‘at a distance’ ie by using a written guide or video and not one-to-one with an adviser
A written guide makes a good deal of sense as it is clearly not aimed at the individual and is generic.
If it includes the terms for carrying out an investigation (including fees if the recommendation is not to transfer) then those not interested or willing to pay will simply walk away.