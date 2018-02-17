Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA urged to take action on pensions governance committees

By

Independent governance committees at big-name pension providers are failing to safeguard the interests of savers and the FCA must take action, fresh research finds.

In 2015, the FCA required contract-based pension providers to appoint IGCs to act as champions of savers’ interests.

IGCs are required to publish annual reports to increase transparency and encourage comparison between providers.

However, a new study from ShareAction argues the committees must do better.

The study, called Who Watches the Watchers? Transparency and Accountability in Workplace Pensions, ranks the quality of 16 IGC reports from the largest UK pension providers.

Although the IGCs “generally seem to have made a good start in holding providers to account on the value they are offering”, the study found many reports lack detail and offer unsubstantiated claims that savers’ interests are protected.

Five out of 16 reports – nearly a third – did not state how much savers are charged by the providers of their workplace pension provider including those from Aegon, BlackRock, Fidelity, Virgin and Zurich.

Seven out of 16 – nearly half – did not report data on how well savers’ investments were performing, including reports from Aegon, BlackRock, Fidelity, Old Mutual Wealth, Phoenix Life, Prudential and Zurich.

Pensions governance committees ‘retirement homes’ for industry veterans

ShareAction believes widely varied standards of assessment and reporting show that a more standardised approach is required.

To help standardise reporting it recommends the FCA issues further guidance on reporting costs and charges.

This could include a checklist of relevant charges and costs, to be published by the FCA’s institutional disclosure working group.

Furthermore, the FCA should consider developing its rules for committees and issue best practice guidance to give greater clarity about what is expected of them.

This should include setting a specific definition of value for money and producing more comprehensive guidance about how to assess it.

The study recommends the committees themselves produce a full annual account of their work, alongside a shorter, more engaging summary for members.

In May 2017 the FCA deferred its review into the committees and has not indicated when this might be taken up again. ShareAction chief executive Catherine Howarth says this was the wrong call.

Howarth says: “This research should be a major wake up call for the FCA, with its mandate to make markets work well so that consumers get a fair deal.

She says: “We hope this study will prompt the FCA to refocus attention on the interests of UK pension savers who remain vulnerable in a market characterised by consumer detriment and information asymmetry.”

The FCA says in a statement that it remains focused on making sure consumers are protected.

The statement says: “Through work we have already undertaken, we found that overall IGCs are acting in accordance with their terms of reference by influencing, supporting and advancing the significant reduction in costs and charges that have been achieved.”

It says: “We are currently carrying out a number of other pieces of work that impact IGCs. For example, we recently published a discussion paper on non-workplace pensions highlighting the role that IGCs play in workplace pension schemes, and asking for views on whether independent governance could play a role in delivering fair outcomes for non-workplace customers.”

It adds: “We are also currently considering what form of rule changes may be appropriate to address the Law Commission’s 2017 proposals on pension funds and social investment.”

The 16 IGCs looked at from the highest to lowest rank include Aviva, Legal and General, Standard Life, Scottish Widows, Royal London, B&CE, Prudential, Abbey Life, Aegon, Phoenix Life, Fidelity, Virgin Money, Zurich, ReAssure, BlackRock and Old Mutual Wealth.

Recommended

Board-Room-Meeting-Room-Business-700.png

Pensions governance committees ‘retirement homes’ for industry veterans

Consumer champions have branded the new Independent Governance Committees for contract-based schemes “retirement homes for financial services executives, actuaries and investment bankers”. But providers have hit back, claiming the committees provide greater consumer protection than trust-based schemes. The requirement for governance committees to be established for auto-enrolment schemes was introduced following the Office of Fair […]

Friends-Life-FriendsLife-700x450.jpg

Friends Life launches independent governance committee

Friends Life has launched its independence governance committee to oversee the running of its workplace pension schemes. The insurer has appointed independent trustee firm Pitmans Trustees’ Steve Carrodus as chairman. Capital Cranfield Trustees’ Jonathan Lord and pension insurer Rothesay Life non-executive director Charles Pickup will also sit on the committee. Carrodus says: “IGCs are an […]

Board-Room-Meeting-Room-Business-700.png

ShareAction attacks ‘dangerously weak’ DC governance reforms

A responsible investment charity has warned the proposed independence governance committees for contract-based schemes are “dangerously weak” and lacking in accountability. ShareAction says the FCA needs to strengthen the design of IGCs, which providers agreed to set up following the damning Office of Fair Trading report into the DC market, to protect pension savers. In […]

India budget: BJP focuses on growth

By Kunal Desai, Head of Indian Equities

With markets kept open on Saturday, finance minister Arun Jaitley delivered a promising budget focused on growth and decentralisation. While many complained about a six-day working week, there was much to be pleased about and the markets rallied in the afternoon to finish in the green.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Studying-Student-Education-University-Uniball-Pen-700.jpg
11

FCA puts pension transfer exam standard under review

The FCA is reviewing the content of its pension transfer specialist examination standard in light of recent issues with pension transfer advice, Money Marketing understands. The regulator does not offer qualifications but it does have a role in setting standards for exams and publishes “appropriate examination standards” guidance. Money Marketing understands a working group, mostly […]

Jack-McVitie-in-2013-700.jpg

National firm LEBC on acquisition trail in 2018

National advice firm LEBC is looking to grow its business through multiple acquisitions in 2018. The business released its annual report today after reporting its 2017 full-year results at the end of last month. LEBC chief executive Jack McVitie says the business is seeing “extremely encouraging” early signs for its performance in 2018 and beyond. […]

Comments

    Leave a comment