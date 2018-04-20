Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA updates guidance on ‘basic advice’ under Mifid II

By

Simplified advice cover 170714.jpgAdvisers will not be able to give ‘basic advice’ on stakeholder products that fall under Mifid II and the Insurance Distribution Directive, the FCA has confirmed.

Basic advice rules, which date back to 2005 and allow the provision of simpler and lower-cost advice to consumers on a range of stakeholder products using pre-scripted questions, previously applied to products that fell under a Mifid I exemption, but are no longer fully compatible with the requirements of Mifid II or the IDD.

The first Mifid directive allowed advisers an exemption to give basic advice on products within its remit.

In a note on its website, the FCA says that new suitability requirements mean that advisers falling within the scope of Mifid II can no longer provide basic advice on stakeholder products within the scope of Mifid.

Firms can still provide streamlined advice on all non-Mifid products.

Gina Miller attacks FCA over failure to tackle Mifid II breaches

The FCA notes that basic advice remains distinct from ‘streamlined advice’, where the adviser does not consider products not directly related to clients’ immediate needs.

In the scope off IDD, the FCA’s new guidance confirms a similar change to suitability rules. Firms are no longer able to sell stakeholder products which are insurance-based investment products under basic advice rules.

While these IDD requirements were to take effect on 23 February, the European Commission has delayed until 1 October.

The FCA says: “The Treasury has announced that the government will delay transposing IDD in the UK until the outcome of this proposal has been confirmed. After that we will make our final rules with which firms will need to comply from 1 October 2018.”

Recommended

1

FCA director: New rules will deliver a fair, open asset management industry

Last week, the FCA took the next step in improving competition in the asset management industry. We have made new rules and are now consulting on further proposals. Our asset management market study has been one of the most comprehensive competition investigations the FCA has yet done. These reforms contribute to an already high volume […]

Pile and a stack of coins with technical chart of financial instruments. A concept about currency trading or investing which investors must analyse and make the right decision for optimal profits.
3

SJP spends another £20m on platform upgrade

St James’s Place‘s platform upgrade is likely to cost the wealth management giant in excess of £170m, latest results reveal. Financial statements for 2017 show that the firm’s new Bluedoor system cost it nearly £22m for the year, up from £17m for 2016, as assets continue to migrate over to the new technology. While two-thirds […]

Pay-Thinkstock-2014
1

More investors follow Royal London into Metro Bank rebellion

Investment adviser Glass Lewis has joined Royal London in opposing the re-election of Metro Bank chairman Vernon Hill. Metro Bank is in the midst of a shareholder rebellion following findings that £4.6m in fees for architectural, banking and marketing services were paid to architect InterArch, run by Hill’s wife, Shirley. Royal London Asset Management holds […]

Investment Clock Economic Report

Read our latest Investment Clock Economic Report, ‘An Extended Cycle’, from Royal London Asset Management’s Senior Economist, Ian Kernohan, covering topics including the relationship between unemployment, wages and inflation and whether Brexit still means Brexit. Read the article here The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

ABI chief: Brexit deal is taking too long

The director general of the Association of British Insurers has told MPs that a post-Brexit deal is taking too long to form. Giving evidence to parliament’s committee on exiting the EU yesterday, Huw Evans said that “the thinking about what a future relationship would look like with our European partners is not where it needs to be” […]

The future for alternatives: Can esoteric investments win over advisers?

Adviser attitudes towards alternative investments have changed considerably in recent years, but the market remains divided on how they should be used. What was once seen as a niche market has now become far more prevalent and investors are increasingly looking towards alternative investments as a way of diversifying their portfolios and generating returns in […]

McQuaker-Bill-700x450.jpg

Bill McQuaker: Equities aren’t dangerous; the world is

Trump’s announcements of tariffs on steel and aluminium have led to a much greater focus on the risks posed by his presidency We have had a rollercoaster start to 2018. January saw a rapid rise in global equities before markets succumbed to a technically driven sell-off, recovered a little, and sold off again on the […]

Comments

    Leave a comment