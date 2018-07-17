Money Marketing
FCA turns focus to intergenerational retirement issues

By

FCA building FCA feesThe FCA has reiterated its stance on ensuring the next generation of consumers will have the best outcomes possible in retirement.

In a speech to the Pensions Policy Institute, FCA strategy and competition executive director strategy Christopher Woolard says the “package of remedies” to help improve consumer engagement, promote competition and protect consumers will be published later this year.

This will include “wake-up packs”, which will include one page of essential information, which the regulator says has shown to increase engagement.

He adds: “We are also challenging firms to ensure they offer the products that consumers need.

FCA hits out at ‘spurious complexity’ in platform charges

“The financial services sector is constantly changing in line with the society it serves. Part of our role is being alive to these changes, and responding to them swiftly.”

He points to yesterday’s Platform Market Study, and says that while findings on the whole show competition is working, there are still many issues in the market. These include barriers to switching, namely the cost, and customers who may lose out on interest or returns through holding cash balances.

Woolard adds the aim for good retirement outcomes will be influenced by “an array of factors” from demographic shifts to economic trends that are not in the regulator’s power to control.

The FCA will publish a paper by the end of 2018 on intergenerational issues it sees, and will cover how the financial services market may respond to those issues and identify any barriers which are preventing the market from innovating and meeting changing consumer demand.

  1. Keith Jarman 17th July 2018 at 9:35 am

    Possible misquote? Surely Mr Woolard meant to say “The financial services sector is constantly changing in line with the tinkering and interference from government and regulators, in a bid to provide some clarity for the society it serves. Part of our role is being alive to these changes, and responding to them swiftly to make new challenges and introduce new costs for the sector.”

    • Philip Castle 17th July 2018 at 1:07 pm

      Exactly what I was thinking.I would however be more inclined to use the description of “fidling” (while Rome burns) rather than “tinkering”. Nudges, fidling and tinkering are all fine in themselves, but ONLY if that isn’t at the expense of of putting the fire out which is unregulated, introducers and missuse of SIPPs.
      I supsect many of us would accept their “tinkering” as being well intentioned if we felt they were doint the right thing with the “burning city”

