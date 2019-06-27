Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA turns attention to credit information market

By

The FCA has called for insight into the credit information market with a view to publishing an interim report on its findings in spring 2020.

The regulator cites concerns over the quality and coverage of the credit information market, as well as the effectiveness of competition between credit reference agencies and levels of customer engagement.

The study will be split into two parts: how the credit information market functions, and how it impacts customers. The regulator adds that in its analysis it will focus on individual market participants rather than SMEs.

Within these two parts the FCA has identified four themes: the purpose, quality and accessibility of credit information; market structure, business models and competition; consumer engagement and behaviour; and the future evolution of the market.

The regulator is seeking views from all areas of the industry by the end of July and has supplied a list of questions relating to its concerns.

It stresses that because this purely an information seeking exercise, it may in fact decide to take no further action and instead continue to monitor the market.

Any proposals will be open to consultation after the regulator’s interim report.

Recommended

Bank of England keeps base rate at 0.75%

The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee has voted unanimously to keep the base rate at 0.75 per cent. The rate has stayed at this level since it was raised from 0.50 per cent in early August last year. Minutes show that the committee sees downside risks to growth as having increased in the face of […]

Ros Altmann
7

Ros Altmann: Can we ever make pensions sexy?

Pensions are a brilliant product, and the success of auto-enrolment offers a tremendous opportunity for the industry to explain the advantages to millions more workers. However, campaigns to educate, enthuse and engage savers have simply not materialised. Traditionally, pension products were sold to individuals or employers by intermediaries. As such, providers have had little experience […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Justin Cash, Editor of Money Marketing
1

Leader: Why a product levy shouldn’t see the light of day

Not a day goes by where we don’t hear of the injustice the Financial Services Compensation Scheme has heaped on advisers. The good are paying for the bad, and in a greater magnitude than previously. That much is not in dispute. What is, however, is how to fix it. The FCA had a pretty good […]

Business-General-Handshake-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

JP Morgan poaches Blackrock multi-asset strategist

JP Morgan has hired Hugh Gimber as a global market strategist for the firm’s EMEA Market Insights team – a support programme for financial advisers to make investment decision. Gimber will deliver market and economic insights to financial advisers and institutional investors across the UK and Europe. Market Insights reaches “thousands of financial professionals across the […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com