FCA transparency guru backs contingent charging ban

Investment fees campaigner Chris Sier says he is backing a ban on contingent charging.
His comments follow calls by work and pensions select committee chair Frank Field MP for the practice, where adviser charges vary based on whether a particular recommendation is given, to be prohibited.
In an interview with Money Marketing, Sier notes the issue of contingent charging is complex but that on balance it should be banned.
The committee first called for ban in February 2018 in a report examining how financial regulators have dealt with the British Steel pension saga.
In January MPs launched an inquiry into the way financial advice fees are levied for DB transfers, and in May reiterated its calls for action on contingent charging.
Sier is a well-known transparency campaigner who led the FCA’s working group on the disclosure of costs and charges for institutional investors.
Last summer the group released its recommendations, including suggesting five fee disclosure templates.
Sier is currently chairman at technology platform ClearGlass that has grown out of FCA’s working group and aims to keep pressure on the asset management industry to disclose charges.
On the call to ban contingent charging Sier says: “Financial advisers used to earn through the backdoor via contingent charging but it never hit the consumers’ attention span. As soon as RDR came in the client was forced to pay an upfront fee.
“The trade-off is you get independence and remove backdoor charging, but you have to pay up front. That can be a problem for some people because how do they pay for that?
“Human behaviour is such that individuals do not want to pay up front and putting your hand into your pocket to pay for thousands of pounds of advice is complicated.
“Banning contingent charging won’t be a panacea but I am in favour of what Field is saying as transparency is the most important thing. The flip side of transparency is honesty, and this is uncomfortable.
“There are some uncomfortable things about honesty like you have to pay upfront but at least the market is open, honest and I am all for it.”
Yet another clown with an ill-informed opinion. The RDR has caused massive detriment to the consumer and charging from the outset will deter many from seeking advice. Is he yet another to set up a business from a previously employed position with the FCA and now self-publicises via consumer protectionist articles.
Make a difference and become an IFA to address the advice gap left by the RDR or be quiet!
How does a transparency guru get paid?
Hi have no problem with banning contingency charging as long as the powers that be understand fully the consequences.
In most areas of advice this would work. However it would mean many could not afford the up front fees.
How many advisers have consumers approaching them to sign to take secured benefits pensions? You than get called everything under the sun when you will not sign, with the consumer screaming, its their money and without your signature they will not give it to me.
I find it unbelievable that the FOS does not charge any consumer for handling a complaint. We are told this cost, any cost might prohibit the poorer in society from making a complaint. Even if it is clear they are committing fraud the consumer gets away Scott free.
It would appear the main drive is to make sure that only those with the ability to pay upfront gain financial advice.
Most adviser will not have a problem with this, but I would suggest the FCA might, as it will clearly take advice out of the reach of 80% of the population.
To many are looking at this from the wrong perspective, its not what you charge, how you charge, its about the advice and was it correct.