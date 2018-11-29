Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA: Transition is better than no-deal Brexit for our objectives

By

The FCA says it is working to get ready for all possible Brexit outcomes, including a ‘no deal’, but will face fewer risks to its mission if a transition period takes place.

The regulator was asked by MPs on the Treasury select committee to provide an assessment of what impact Brexit would have, either leaving without an agreement or based on the current draft withdrawal plan soon to be voted on in the House of Commons.

Responding today, the regulator has made it clear that while it is not taking a position on Brexit as such, it has now assessed the effect different kinds of withdrawal would have on it meeting its objectives to ensure markets function well.

In the event of a no deal, the FCA’s view is that this “would create significant challenges and risks in terms of firms’ readiness, potential market disruption and insufficient public-policy soltusions put in place on the side of the EU.”

It has added to previous calls that it would “strongly support an implimentation period” for markets to be more ready for Brexit.

Noting that the current draft of the withdrawal agreement would leave a transitional period out to December 2020, this would “provide benefits by removing cliff-edge risks and creating a basis to preserve cooperation between the FCA and EU27 regulatory authorities.”

However, because the FCA would no longer be able to be formally involved in decision making through votes on the European Securities and Markets Authority board, the draft “does present some challenges in terms of the risk that the UK will be subject to new rules where it has not participated in decisions around their creation.”

The FCA writes: “We would seek to reduce these risks by continuuing to engage closely with EU authorities during the implementation period, but the influence we will have is uncertain. But, to be clear, in terms of the FCA’s objectives, our assessment is that the risks presented by an implimentation period are less that the risks of a no-deal scenario.”

Recommended

Business woman with question mark on a blackboard
1

FCA to question 3,000 firms on DB transfer risks

The FCA has confirmed that the fourth phase of its multi-firm supervision exercise on pension transfers will involve a market-wide data request to all firms with defined benefit transfer permissions. In a Freedom of Information request, the watchdog says it expects 3,026 firms will be completing its questionnaire. The probe is the fourth phase of the […]

SJP chairman takes non-exec role at building society

St James’s Place chairman Iain Cornish has taken up a role as a non-executive director at Leeds Building Society. A stock exchange notice shows that Cornish was appointed to the position on Friday. Last month, SJP announced that current chair Sarah Bates would be stepping down with Cornish, who chaired the firm’s risk committee, taking […]
1

Fund giants hit with criticism for continuing losses on advice arms

In the wake of the RDR, the FCA introduced new rules to stop vertically-integrated firms “unreasonably” cross-subsidising advice losses with profits from fund management. While the latest figures show losses are mounting again at major provider-linked advice businesses, critics are questioning whether these rules are working. Vertically-integrated giants including Quilter (formerly Old Mutual), St James’s […]
7

Pensions minister: Simple statements are long overdue

Making pensions simple for everyone to understand is one of my key missions as a minister. Simple, two-page, standardised pension statements, the pensions dashboard for online access to pensions information, an industry provided mid-life MOT are clearly the way forward. Traditionally, pensions are complex. We want to change this. If something is impenetrable, people shy […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Threesixty signs deal for exclusive risk profiling service

Support service provider Threesixty has struck a deal with risk profiling firm Dynamic Planner to provide an exclusive service to its clients. The deal comes two months after reports emerged that fellow support provider SimplyBiz would be removing the use of Dynamic Planner from its adviser membership offerings. Money Marketing understands Threesixty fielded multiple enquiries from […]

Jail banker
1

Investment fraudster jailed for 5 years after forging documents

An investor who falsely claimed to be FCA authorised has been sentenced to five years imprisonment for defrauding savers out of £3m. The FCA commenced criminal prosecution against Surrey man Mark Starling in August for alleged offences carried out between between 2008 and 2017. It was alleged he had operated a collective investment scheme without authorisation […]

Tim Sargisson: Advisers need a Prod in the right direction

Hands up who has heard of Prod, or the new Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook, to give it its full title? Prod was introduced under the Mifid II product governance rules that were launched back in January but has largely gone under the radar since then. I suspect the collective torpor to do with […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com