Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA and TPR to tackle pension risks in joint strategy

By

Broken-Piggy-Bank-Savings-Business-700.jpgThe FCA and The Pensions Regulator are working on a pensions regulatory strategy to set out how they will work together to tackle risks to the pensions sector in the next five to 10 years.

The regulators will hold several events in London, Edinburgh and Manchester in the Spring.

A statement from the FCA says: “As part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the sector works well for consumers and workplace pension savers, we are working together on a pensions strategy which will look at how we will work together, and with stakeholders, in the coming years.”

The events will focus on two main areas: the two regulators’ “collective view” of the pensions sector and their remits; and their likely areas of focus in the coming years.

The FCA says the work will also be informed by the FCA’s research and TPR’s ongoing  ‘TPR Future’ programme, as well as the outcome of the work and pensions select committee’s inquiry into pension freedoms and the Department for Work and Pensions’ review of auto-enrolment.

Recommended

Technology-Buttons-Tech-Concept-Hand-700.jpg
1

Aegon to resume transfers to PensionBee

Aegon has confirmed it will resume electronic transfers to PensionBee, providing it gets “personal assurances” from the directors of the company about key aspects of transfer process. In a statement Aegon says: “We are seeking assurance from PensionBee that they always capture clear authority from clients to carry out the transfer, and that they provide […]

Pensions Ombudsman investigates 150 British Steel transfer value complaints

The Pensions Ombudsman is investigating more than 150 complaints about transfer values related to the British Steel Pension Scheme saga. The Ombudsman says it will soon be starting a group investigation into member complaints over early retirement factors. An update from the Ombudsman says: “We continue to receive new complaints and a high volume of enquiries […]

6

British Steel adviser explains ongoing charges calculation to MPs

Active Wealth director Darren Reynolds has emphasised that ongoing adviser charges for British Steel clients have not been calculated as a percentage of their funds. In a letter addressed to work and pensions select committee chairman and MP Frank Field, Reynolds reveals more details about the way approximately 300 British Steel clients were advised by […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Schroders duo among managers to lose ‘alpha’ status

Schroders equity duo Nick Kirrage and Kevin Murphy are among the big-name fund managers to lose their FE Alpha Manager title in this year’s rebalance. In total, 26 fund managers lost their FE Alpha Manager rating in 2018. The rating is awarded to the top 10 per cent of UK retail fund managers according to […]

Investment
1

Investment Uncovered: How ETFs will transform the future of wealth management

A great migration from active to passive is happening, with many benefits for advisers and clients Demand for passives has seen another record year. Research from BlackRock shows that $81bn (£57bn) was poured into ETFs across Europe in the 12 months to the beginning of January, with investors tilting exposure towards emerging markets and European […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Head Balls 12th February 2018 at 1:56 pm

    FCA not fit for purpose according to the treasury select committee at last are we getting somewhere

Leave a comment