FCA and TPR to tackle pension risks in joint strategy

The FCA and The Pensions Regulator are working on a pensions regulatory strategy to set out how they will work together to tackle risks to the pensions sector in the next five to 10 years.

The regulators will hold several events in London, Edinburgh and Manchester in the Spring.

A statement from the FCA says: “As part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the sector works well for consumers and workplace pension savers, we are working together on a pensions strategy which will look at how we will work together, and with stakeholders, in the coming years.”

The events will focus on two main areas: the two regulators’ “collective view” of the pensions sector and their remits; and their likely areas of focus in the coming years.

The FCA says the work will also be informed by the FCA’s research and TPR’s ongoing ‘TPR Future’ programme, as well as the outcome of the work and pensions select committee’s inquiry into pension freedoms and the Department for Work and Pensions’ review of auto-enrolment.