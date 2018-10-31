Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA to review handbook and FAMR next year

By

FCA building FCA feesThe FCA intends to start two major reviews into the advice market next year to assess how its approach to supervision is working a top official says.

At the annual Pimfa conference in London today the watchdog’s acting director of strategy, Richard Monks, gave a speech about the evolving world of regulation.

The first step Monks talked about is a full post-implementation review of RDR and FAMR focused on the quality of outcomes for consumers rather than rules simply being followed.

It will be writing to all wealth managers and investment advisers to get their thoughts early next year.

The second exercise is beginning an open discussion about what a future handbook might look like and what the strategic priorities should be.

Monks said the start of the handbook review depends on the progress of Brexit and needs to be careful it does not get become overly technical.

Both reviews are part of the FCA’s broader aim to ensure its regulatory approach is not just ticking boxes but ensuring consumers get value for money.

Monks also said the regulator is starting to think about how it can deal with rogue advisers and misselling better.

He suggested fully automated reporting, machine learning handbooks and robo regulation are three potential solutions.

Monks added: “In wholesale markets there are now real time transactions so better data allows the FCA to focus on high risk investments. Can the FCA use artificial intelligence and machine learning to use big data to identify advisers more likely to missell? We will set out our views further in our sector documents published next month.”

Recommended
5

The FAMR scorecard: Has flagship reform closed the advice gap?

Two years on, has the FCA’s flagship reform to improve access to advice been a success or just a damp squib? Advisers are concerned that while reforms outlined in the Financial Advice Market Review will eventually have a positive impact, progress so far has been disappointing on improving access to advice. Critics point to a […]

Advice advisers eraser
4

FAMR has not closed the advice gap, advisers rule

Only one in seven advisers believe that the measures introduced in the  Financial Advice Market Review are helping to close the advice gap. Despite widespread positive support for FAMR’s measures around streamlined advice and tax breaks for employer-arranged advice, a survey from Aegon shows advisers do not think they are helping individuals take advantage of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Clone groans and Budget gags: The Wells Street Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services Company clone groan WSJ thinks that if anyone is going to go to the effort of cloning a financial services firm, the absolute least they could do is get their spelling right. Last week, the FCA raised an alert over a clone […]

Malcolm McLean: Complex rules need simple explanations

“Pensions are not rocket science. They are basically very simple. For most people, they are nothing more than a means of putting money aside during their working years to give them an income in retirement.” Is this statement fundamentally true? Well, yes, in theory at least. Obviously, pensions are not rocket science. It is just […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 31st October 2018 at 3:06 pm

    If the FCA is genuinely concerned about tackling mis-selling, it should build on the belated inclusion in its GABRIEL/RMA Returns system of a few questions about potentially high risk areas such as DB Transfers and UCIS ~ ESPECIALLY, of course, where those two crop up together. There are also issues such as leads accepted/ bought from unregulated introducers, how much if any influence from said introducer is allowed (should be zero, of course), 100% contingent charging (conflict of interest) and SIPPs ~ e.g. just why has the client got one and what’s he investing in through it, outside the bounds of conventional mainstream collective funds?

    It’s not really very difficult except, it seems, for the FCA.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com