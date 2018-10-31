FCA to review handbook and FAMR next year

The FCA intends to start two major reviews into the advice market next year to assess how its approach to supervision is working a top official says.

At the annual Pimfa conference in London today the watchdog’s acting director of strategy, Richard Monks, gave a speech about the evolving world of regulation.

The first step Monks talked about is a full post-implementation review of RDR and FAMR focused on the quality of outcomes for consumers rather than rules simply being followed.

It will be writing to all wealth managers and investment advisers to get their thoughts early next year.

The second exercise is beginning an open discussion about what a future handbook might look like and what the strategic priorities should be.

Monks said the start of the handbook review depends on the progress of Brexit and needs to be careful it does not get become overly technical.

Both reviews are part of the FCA’s broader aim to ensure its regulatory approach is not just ticking boxes but ensuring consumers get value for money.

Monks also said the regulator is starting to think about how it can deal with rogue advisers and misselling better.

He suggested fully automated reporting, machine learning handbooks and robo regulation are three potential solutions.

Monks added: “In wholesale markets there are now real time transactions so better data allows the FCA to focus on high risk investments. Can the FCA use artificial intelligence and machine learning to use big data to identify advisers more likely to missell? We will set out our views further in our sector documents published next month.”