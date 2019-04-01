Money Marketing
FCA: Claims management regulation will boost industry-wide professionalism

Close up Businessman hand holding pen and pointing at financial paperwork with financial network diagram.The financial watchdog will begin regulating claims management companies from today in a bid to boost professionalism across the sector.

Over 900 CMCs have registered for temporary permission while they go through the FCA authorisation process.

CMCs will now need to meet and maintain a set of FCA standards.

This follows a 2016 independent review into regulation within the claims management sector.

The new standards including directly pointing customers to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme and the Financial Ombudsman Service as available services.

CMCs must also provide due diligence on lead generation and rules to prevent firms encouraging customers to make fraudulent or frivolous claims.

The FCA’s continued focus on transparency of fees across various sectors in the industry will also come into play.

To meet minimum standards, claims management firms will need to prove they have been upfront with fees and charges and breakdown services they provide and the correlation to price.

Telephone calls with customers must also be recorded and retained for a year after final contact in a bid to quash pressure sales techniques.

FCA executive director of supervision, retail and authorisations Jonathan Davidson says: “The new regime has consumer protection and CMC professionalism at its heart. It will mean that customers will be protected from claims management cowboys and get a better deal.

“Many CMCs play an important role in helping to secure compensation for customers, including for those who otherwise might not make a claim.”

How to… Navigate political risk when investing

Understanding how to make sense of the noise in times of political uncertainty “The December sell off was clearly due to the fact that investors were fearing global recession,” Liontrust head of multi-asset John Husselbee says. Markets are driven very much by the emotions of investors. In the last quarter of 2018, when all the […]
3

FCA gives advisers five days to report non-compliant PI cover

Firms have five days to report any professional indemnity insurance polices that are not compliant with the new Financial Ombudsman Service award limit. Last week Money Marketing reported the FCA will consider the individual circumstances for advice firms who cannot get their professional indemnity insurance re-confirmed before the 1 April. The limit increased from £150,000 to […]

