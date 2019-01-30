Money Marketing
FCA to pay compensation to banned IFA

The FCA has been ordered to compensate the ex-chief executive of collapsed IFA Tailormade for the regulator’s conduct during a case against him.

According to a decision from the Upper Tribunal, the regulator caused a delay to proceedings in a case in which Alistair Burns was accused by the FCA of pension transfer suitability failures, and should pay him £4,440 as a result.

In the decision from 26 January Judge Tim Herrington rejected a number of claims Burns, who represented himself, made against the conduct of the FCA in its legal battle with him.

However, Herrington did agree the regulator had failed to establish early enough at what point the statute of limitations concerning the advice Burns gave started to run.

The tribunal heard this impacted settlement talks with Burns. The ex-adviser was ultimately banned from holding any senior management position in financial services and fined £233,600. Following an appeals tribunal in August the original fine was dropped to £60,000.

Herrington said: “I have decided that in the circumstances it is appropriate that I should make a limited costs order.

FCA spends £300,000 in battle to ban advice firm boss

“To do so will send out an important message to the [FCA] that, even in circumstances of what is found to be serious misconduct on the part of the applicant, which I accept is the position here, it is imperative that all subjects of investigation and enforcement proceedings should be treated fairly and reasonably.

“There have been a number of significant instances in this case where I have found that the [FCA] has fallen below the standards that should reasonably be expected of it.”

Burns had claimed the FCA should compensate all of his legal costs because, he claimed, there was collusion between the agency’s enforcement and decisions divisions. However the £4,440 compensation to Burns amounts to only a quarter of his legal costs.

He had also claimed it was not just some of the advice in question which was time-barred but that the conflict of interest the FCA accused him of was also time-barred. Herrington rejected this claim.

High risk investments without advice: What went wrong at TailorMade

The conflict of interest arose from investment advice given between January 2010 and January 2013.

Clients were advised to move a total of £112m into unregulated investments such as green oil, biofuels, farmland and overseas property via Sipps while Burns received significant financial benefit working as both a director and as a shareholder of an unregulated introducer operating under the Tailormade brand.

According to a freedom of information request made by Money Marketing, the FCA spent a total of £320,000 in legal fees pursuing the case with Burns between August 2015 and October 2018.

Five minutes with…Thameside Financial Planning’s Tom Kean

Thameside Financial Planning’s Tom Kean looks at why life planning is so important to his firm before taking on the robo-advice revolution at Money Marketing Interactive. What is the most encouraging advice market trend you are seeing at the moment? Fewer defined benefit transfers. What one word or phrase do you think sums up the […]
4

Govt financial guidance body to unveil new name

The government’s newly-launched Single Financial Guidance Body will re-brand with a new name, Money Marketing can confirm. The body, which launched last year as a combined entity to replace the Money Advice Service, Pensions Wise and the Pensions Advisory Service, will be renamed in the next few months. Money Marketing understands the body will also […]

  1. Adam Smith 30th January 2019 at 12:09 pm

    Costs aren’t exactly compensation, are they? And, having read the judgment, it’s important to understand that the costs figures are purely notional, based on a statutory rate for a litigant in person, rather than actual expenditure.

  2. D H 30th January 2019 at 2:04 pm

    Hold on here a minute !

    So the FCA spent £320k in legal fees plus whatever its own costs were, they fined him £233,600 but dropped it to £60k

    That,s akin to loosing a tenner then spending a £50 trying to find it

    This is just sickening and a total waste of our clients money (who ultimately pay these morons)

    The compensation of £4k odd is neither here or there apart from again its a senseless waste of out client money

    I understand the wrong doers have to be held to account, so need to be fined accordingly, the only person who has won in this case is the guilty person, with a paltry fine, bit of compensation and a ban …..crazy, it really is,

  3. Julian Stevens 30th January 2019 at 3:22 pm

    “There have been a number of significant instances in this case where I have found that the [FCA] has fallen below the standards that should reasonably be expected of it.”

    Understatement of the decade, I’d say.

