Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA to open industry review on ACDs

By

The FCA has told several authorised corporate director companies to prepare for an industry probe, according to reports from the Financial Times.

Reports say after the high-profile Neil Woodford fund suspension, the role of ACDs has been “laid bare” in the past 10 weeks.

ACDs ensure open-ended funds stick to regulatory rules and protect their investors. Many politicians and industry spokespeople have called for a reevaluation of the governance structures in the fund industry.

The FT report says the FCA has contacted “several” ACD providers informing them of a thematic review. The FCA has already opened an investigation into Woodford’s fund freeze, and its ACD, Link Fund Solutions, is also under scrutiny.

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey revealed in a letter to the Treasury select committee in June that the FCA had held “monthly monitoring discussions” with Link in relation to a “deteriorating” liquidity position between April 2018 and December 2019. Link says it will co-operate with the regulator and will be co-operating “fully” with its investigation.”

Maitland head of institutional business development and client management says: “The FCA will want to see ACD providers are being proactive.

“[The Woodford scandal] caused the industry to look at things we thought we knew… because we have seen a real-life stress scenario.”

Recommended
11

SJP sales incentives come under further fire

Sales incentives to St. James’s Place advisers have been put under the spotlight again. Internal documents provided to the Sunday Times including the firm’s  Field Management Handbook detail target sales levels for bonuses and overseas conference qualification every year. These trips have previously included the likes of Venice and Monte Carlo, and the handbook seen […]

Bray-Phil

Five minutes with…Yardstick Agency’s Phil Bray

Director of The Yardstick Agency Phil Bray on how advisers can show they are value for money and whether profit levels are sustainable. Catch him speaking at the Money Marketing Interactive conference on 12 September in Harrogate. What soft skills are needed for a modern adviser and why? The key skill advisers and planners need is […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Dog-Face-Best-of-Breed-700x450.jpg

Invesco and Woodford top ‘dog’ fund list

Invesco and Woodford Investment Management have topped Bestinvest’s Spot the Dog list of underperforming funds. For the third time in a row, Invesco has been named “top dog” for both the number of funds and value of assets held in them. More than £11bn of assets spread over six funds are highlighted on the list […]

David Fox: Collapsed Sipps and charging challenges

It seems hardly a week goes by without reading the depressing news of another Sipp provider failure. With that comes the possibility of additional claims to the Financial Ombudsman Service and claims on the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. It may be only a minority of Sipp providers tarnishing the ‘Sipp brand’ at the expense of […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com