Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FCA takes action against unauthorised car park investment scheme

By

An unauthorised airport car parking investment scheme operator has closed some of its schemes following discussions with the FCA.

According to a notice on the FCA website, Park First Limited, and related entities, was promoting and running the investment schemes.

The FCA took the view they were collective investment schemes, which only authorised firms or people can operate or promote. Park First is unregulated and not permitted to provide regulated financial services.

Park First agreed to stop running and promoting the original schemes and is now offering investors in the car parks in Gatwick and Glasgow the choice of getting their initial investment back or moving into its new lifetime leaseback scheme.

The FCA says the lifetime leaseback scheme is not a collective investment scheme and is not regulated by the FCA.

The regulator says it does not endorse that scheme or any other Park First investment. It also says it has not verified the factual accuracy of the promotional material for the lifetime leaseback scheme.

The FCA suggests that people who have already invested in Park First and are asked to make a choice about what to do with their investment should seek financial or legal advice.

The regulator says it is not taking further action but that it “reserves the right” to do so if it is appropriate.

Recommended

Paul-Lewis-grey
3

Paul Lewis: Banks have more to answer for on scams and fraud

Making banks liable would speed up designing theft out of the money transfer process Melling Equestrian Investments conned an 85-year-old widow out of £300,000. She was persuaded to hand over the cash on the promise of a 12 per cent return on an investment in a world class horse racing development in Costa Rica. Christine […]

Justice-Fine-Ban-Court-Gavel-Judge-700x450.jpg

Investment fraudster charged with perverting course of justice

A trader convicted of fraud in a £5m investment scam now faces additional charges of perverting the course of justice. In January 2015, the FCA successfully scored a conviction against Alex Hope after he ran a collective investment scheme without authorisation. Hope told investors that he was an exceptional foreign exchange trader, and could double […]

Shadow-Figure-Street-Black-White
4

FCA asked to review guidance on reporting fraud to police

The Complaints Commissioner wants the FCA to regularly check its enforcement team is following guidance on when they should report suspected fraud to the police after a complaint called into question the regulator’s processes. The complainant alleged the FCA had failed to work with investors and the police in its enforcement action against two investment […]

Royal Court of Justice High Court 480

FCA to recoup over £2m from Ucis fraudsters

The FCA has won its battle to get compensation for the victims of an unregulated collective investment scheme. Eight men were convicted in 2015 after the regulator’s investigation into a landbanking fraud that cost 110 investors £4.3m. The group operated unauthorised investment schemes through three companies: Plott UK, European Property Investments and Stirling Alexander. The […]

Retirement - thumbnail

A downhill stroll?

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has recently published new research, which once again demonstrates how the prospect of retirement is changing for older workers.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Latest careers

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Nick Moore 4th December 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Interesting that the model for ParkFirst is essentially the same as that for StoreFirst but that the regulator continues to stay silent and action-less on the latter?

Leave a comment