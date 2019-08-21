Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA survives complaint over adviser poaching failures

By

The FCA has continually “fobbed off” concerns that firms are directly poaching each other’s clients, complainant from an advice firm = has told the Complaints Commissioner.

The complainant, classed as a sole trader, says the regulator should have acted when they complained their clients were poached by a larger IFA firm, Firm X.

The poaching concerns were first brought to the Complaints Commissioner in 2017, at which time the complaint was not upheld.

In another case alleging the same failure to act on poaching concerns, the FCA has rejected the complainant’s call for it to write to Firm X to ask them to resolve the issue.

In their case to the commissioner, the complainant alleges they cannot afford to commence legal proceedings against Firm X.

Despite this, Commissioner Antony Townsend says neither the Complaints Commissioner’s office, the FCA, nor the Financial Ombudsman Service has an option within their respective remits to help the complainant.

Providers hit back over poaching claims

He says: “These remits are set out in legislation and none of these organisations is able to provide assistance which would require it to act outside that.

“The fact that you state you cannot afford legal advice does not mean that [we] can choose to act outside of our remit and try to adjudicate matters that are a question of contract law.”

Claims of client poaching in the industry have passed by the Complaints Commissioner before and have also escalated to court proceedings.

Townsend says the FCA went “over and above” in trying to assist the complainant in both these cases however.

This was despite the complainant’s allegations that the watchdog’s complaints team did not act quickly enough against the warnings of “bullying and fraud” and “outright theft” by Firm X.

Complaints Commissioner sides with FCA over late fees charge

Townsend says: “The FCA explained in its responses dated 3 January 2017 and 30 April 2019 that it welcomes information, which is then considered by the relevant supervisory areas as appropriate, but it cannot provide feedback on how it deals with this information.

“The regulator also cannot intervene in an individual or commercial dispute between consumers or firms, or two regulated firms.

“The [complainant] feels very strongly about the issues raised, but I am unable to uphold this complaint against the FCA.”

Recommended

Construction-Energy-Oil-Fuel-700x450.jpg

Creditor of London Capital & Finance primary borrower to repay £22.4m

The biggest borrower of collapsed mini bond provider London Capital & Finance will see its main creditor repay £22.4m worth of its debt. AIM-listed gas development and production company Independent Oil & Gas has announced its plan to restructure its debt that it is set to repay London Oil & Gas. As its primary borrower, […]

IFAs shying away from exposing clients to volatility

Advisers are reluctant to increase the investment risk of clients who stagger their retirement, according to research commissioned by life insurer LV=. The study given exclusively to Money Marketing sheds light on the investment challenges advisers face when dealing with clients who are likely to be in drawdown. Forty-four per cent of advisers say they […]

Accounts-Paperwork-Financial-Corporate-Business-700x450.jpg
2

Blackmore Bond allays investors’ fears with interest payment

Blackmore Bond investors have expressed relief after they received their owed quarterly interest payments, which were due by 31 July. Money Marketing first reported last week the company was late paying interest to its investors, which it attributed to “banking issues”. Blackmore bondholders took to online forums to vent their concerns when they realised they […]

Tech, low productivity & zombie companies – the outlook for UK equities

Is uncertainty creating a buying opportunity for active managers or is the UK at risk of becoming a zombie nation due to flagging fundamentals? Watch Cherry Reynard, Mark Martin and James Dowey discuss the UK investment landscape today. Watch the video here In this video, the panellists discuss: What the underlying fundamentals are telling us about […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Brett Davidson: Staying competitive amid disruptors

Planning businesses have steps they can take to defend against the risk challengers will upend the market Every so often the industry conversation returns to the threat of margin compression – fancy language for the fact you may not be able to charge so much in the future. For financial planning businesses, the 1 per […]

Five minutes with…Jupiter’s Chris Johns

Money Marketing’s Harrogate conference on 12 September will see Jupiter’s Chris Johns host an in-depth workshop on the role of income in an increasingly global market. Here, he looks at where the UK stands with Brexit and why its all about “research, research, research” for advisers. How long can current dividend levels in the UK […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Grey Area 21st August 2019 at 1:21 pm

    Interesting. Whilst the commercial aspect is clearly relevant there are surely other aspects that the FCA should be involved with.

    If clients are being affected by a dispute, whether through inappropriate/illegal approaches, lack of service or other fallout then that’s surely a regulatory issue?

    Additionally, if firms are flouting contracts to obtain clients then surely there is an integrity and conduct issue? If not, then there’s a lot more firms can get away with than originally thought if it’s ‘just a commercial matter’.

    • Patrick Schan 21st August 2019 at 4:31 pm

      I agree with you. At least some of the clients are likely to have been affected in some way. If they are aware of what has been going on it will damage trust in the industry to some extent could make them feel uneasy about the advice they have had or are going to get. It’s very tacky.

      The conduct issues, that you mention, you would have thought would have been in the remit of the Financial CONDUCT Authority, as the name would suggest. If it isn’t, now, it should be in the future. For the money we are paying to them they should be looking at any bulling firm’s ethics, which would make you wonder how they will treat their customers.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com