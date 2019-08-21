FCA survives complaint over adviser poaching failures

The FCA has continually “fobbed off” concerns that firms are directly poaching each other’s clients, complainant from an advice firm = has told the Complaints Commissioner.
The complainant, classed as a sole trader, says the regulator should have acted when they complained their clients were poached by a larger IFA firm, Firm X.
The poaching concerns were first brought to the Complaints Commissioner in 2017, at which time the complaint was not upheld.
In another case alleging the same failure to act on poaching concerns, the FCA has rejected the complainant’s call for it to write to Firm X to ask them to resolve the issue.
In their case to the commissioner, the complainant alleges they cannot afford to commence legal proceedings against Firm X.
Despite this, Commissioner Antony Townsend says neither the Complaints Commissioner’s office, the FCA, nor the Financial Ombudsman Service has an option within their respective remits to help the complainant.
He says: “These remits are set out in legislation and none of these organisations is able to provide assistance which would require it to act outside that.
“The fact that you state you cannot afford legal advice does not mean that [we] can choose to act outside of our remit and try to adjudicate matters that are a question of contract law.”
Claims of client poaching in the industry have passed by the Complaints Commissioner before and have also escalated to court proceedings.
Townsend says the FCA went “over and above” in trying to assist the complainant in both these cases however.
This was despite the complainant’s allegations that the watchdog’s complaints team did not act quickly enough against the warnings of “bullying and fraud” and “outright theft” by Firm X.
Townsend says: “The FCA explained in its responses dated 3 January 2017 and 30 April 2019 that it welcomes information, which is then considered by the relevant supervisory areas as appropriate, but it cannot provide feedback on how it deals with this information.
“The regulator also cannot intervene in an individual or commercial dispute between consumers or firms, or two regulated firms.
“The [complainant] feels very strongly about the issues raised, but I am unable to uphold this complaint against the FCA.”
Interesting. Whilst the commercial aspect is clearly relevant there are surely other aspects that the FCA should be involved with.
If clients are being affected by a dispute, whether through inappropriate/illegal approaches, lack of service or other fallout then that’s surely a regulatory issue?
Additionally, if firms are flouting contracts to obtain clients then surely there is an integrity and conduct issue? If not, then there’s a lot more firms can get away with than originally thought if it’s ‘just a commercial matter’.
I agree with you. At least some of the clients are likely to have been affected in some way. If they are aware of what has been going on it will damage trust in the industry to some extent could make them feel uneasy about the advice they have had or are going to get. It’s very tacky.
The conduct issues, that you mention, you would have thought would have been in the remit of the Financial CONDUCT Authority, as the name would suggest. If it isn’t, now, it should be in the future. For the money we are paying to them they should be looking at any bulling firm’s ethics, which would make you wonder how they will treat their customers.