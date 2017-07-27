The FCA on suitability and where next for DB transfers: Our top five picks at MMI Harrogate

What is Money Marketing Interactive?

Money Marketing Interactive is our flagship conference and comes to Harrogate for the first time in September following a great event in London earlier this year.

It is all about delivering Money Marketing in a live format and bringing advisers together to debate how best to evolve the advice profession.

Aimed at giving advisers the information and insight they need to better run their businesses, MMI mixes high-level debate with sessions on regulation, pensions, tax planning and investments.

Advisers can tailor their day to suit them from a choice of panel debates, presentations and workshops.

To get you started, here’s our pick of the sessions to look out for:

1) The FCA view on suitability

Money Marketing has secured not one but two speakers from the FCA to discuss the findings of its suitability review and the implications for advisers. FCA head of retail investments Clive Gordon and FCA retail investments lead associate John Johnston will be joined by EY senior adviser Malcolm Kerr and the trio will be taking questions on issues such as charges disclosure, the parts of the market set to come under further regulatory scrutiny and how to satisfy the regulator on suitable advice.

2) Where next for DB transfers?

Intelligent Pensions technical director Fiona Tait and actuary guru Nigel Chambers will be debating the controversial issue of DB transfers and how advisers should manage the surge in demand under the glare of regulatory scrutiny. They will be discussing where firms may be going wrong, the criteria for when a transfer is suitable (and when it isn’t), and how to carry out due diligence on your outsourcing partner.

3) Asset management under fire

Fund groups are dealing with a raft of reforms, from FCA market studies to European directives. In this session panellists will debate the implications of the asset management market study for advisers, wealth managers, asset managers and clients. There will also be the chance to get to grips with advisers’ new responsibilities under Mifid II, as well as understanding how to invest for uncertainty post-Brexit.

4) Revelling in success

This is an opportunity for advice firms to share best practice on what is working well within their business, the opportunities for growth and the challenges ahead. Sandringham chief executive Tim Sargisson and Lift-Financial founder Joel Adams will discuss issues such as making your firm sustainable for the longer term, delivering advice profitably, the role of guidance and the benchmarks for success.

5) Solving the regulation problem

Personal Finance Society chief executive Keith Richards, outgoing Threesixty managing director Phil Young and Aegon UK pensions director Steven Cameron will be examining the way forward on dealing with the ever-escalating cost of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, how advisers should ensure ethical practice runs throughout the profession and whether the interaction between different regulators is delivering good client outcomes.

