FCA staff express safety concerns over new Stratford office

By
The Stratford area the FCA will move in to next year

An internal report has revealed FCA staff concerns over the regulator’s imminent move from Canary Wharf to Stratford, particularly over the safety of the new site.

Over an eight-week period in May, FCA staff we consulted on the regulator’s office change. Money Marketing has obtained a copy of a report from a staff committee on the feedback received.

The committee notes that reaction to the consultation was “relatively muted” with a response rate of just 10 to 15 per cent.

One of the key themes to emerge was over the security of the Stratford area where FCA staff will be based from 2018.

While some staff described Stratford as “significantly gentrified” others expressed “significant concerns” over Stratford’s safety, including over “knife crime and gangs.”

There was a “general perception that Stratford is less safe than [the FCA’s] current location” the consultation report notes, with FCA staff reassured by private security that is currently visible in Canary Wharf.

It reads: “A number stated they felt intimidated by the area, and would avoid working late or travelling outside of daylight hours wherever possible.”

Some staff said the FCA should put on a shuttle bus between the station and office, or personal security alarms on request.

The report quotes an employee survey from 2016, where 60 negative comments were received about the safety of the Stratford area compared to one positive.

Some staff suggested the FCA should hire out office space in Canary Wharf and the City so FCA staff who visit regularly have a place to work between meetings.

The FCA has decided to amend its policy so that if staff work past 9pm they can arrange a taxi home. The committee proposed further dialogue with police and local authorities over particular security concerns when sporting events were being held at the nearby Olympic stadium.

A proposal was also put forward by the committee to offer compensation for the first year to staff who incur “unavoidable” additional travel costs to get to Stratford.

However, this will not extend to those who want to catch high-speed trains into Stratford. There is also no proposal for staff with care responsibilities that are affected by the move to receive financial compensation.

The committee suggested that all staff should receive a flexible working “allowance”, for example, where they would not need to provide a reason for working from home for one day a week.

The commitee concludes: “We consider that the proposals as a whole would have benefitted from more information and detail.”

The move is costing the regulator roughly £60m.

An FCA spokeswoman says: “Stratford was chosen because it offers a compelling mix of an exciting location, a quality building with excellent transport links and facilities and the right infrastructure to meet our future needs. The location is close to both the City and Canary Wharf so we are near our main stakeholders and accessible to others.
“However we acknowledge that there will be issues that some staff will be concerned about regarding the FCA’s decision to move to Stratford. We undertook a consultation supported by our Staff Consultation Committee to help understand these concerns and manage the impact of the move on our staff. We are pleased at how engaged staff were to the consultation and have considered the responses carefully.
“We have signed a 20 year lease with a rent-free period of approximately 40 months.   The fit-out of the new building (c£60m) will be predominantly funded by the rent-free period.  We will benefit from further operating cost efficiencies as a result of the new building, particularly in energy use and maintenance.”

Comments

There are 12 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Peter Taylor 31st October 2017 at 9:12 am

    Lost for words!!!

  2. Nicholas Pleasure 31st October 2017 at 9:37 am

    How can it cost £60m. How? If it is costing £60m why are they doing it, why not just stay put.

    More to the point, why not move out to somewhere more central and cheaper like Birmingham; certainly for the parts that are regulating intermediaries and insurers. I appreciate the banking bit may need to remain in London.

    Moving out of the city may bring the regulator down to earth.

    Spending OPM is very easy.

  3. Philip Dodd 31st October 2017 at 9:42 am

    No such problems in Macclesfield

  4. Tim Page 31st October 2017 at 10:35 am

    This site is the old Olympics site right next to the posh new(ish) shopping centre. All the public transport is right next door and bristling with security.

    They won’t have to go anywhere near any of the dodgy bits of Stratford.

    People don’t like change. Simple as.

  5. Martin Evans 31st October 2017 at 10:40 am

    So, working in what is most likely the UK number one tourist target is safe?
    Is this more about we don’t want to say good by to our London allowances and move home?
    Welcome to the real world, you should move to Newport S Wales, I wonder what they would think of that?

  6. David Brookes 31st October 2017 at 11:40 am

    Didn’t they used to be based in Stoke until they realised they could be in London for 5 times the cost and claim the London allowance?

  7. Paul Woolley 31st October 2017 at 11:41 am

    Come to Sunny Telford for about a third of the cost.

  8. Marty Y 31st October 2017 at 11:49 am

    Heres an idea. If the staff don’t feel safe, then change job. Nobody is forcing them to stay put.

  9. take the high road road 31st October 2017 at 12:52 pm

    the second last committee suggestion has got to be a joke!

    The committee suggested that all staff should receive a flexible working “allowance”, for example, where they would not need to provide a reason for working from home for one day a week.

    …so, that’ll be paid for 5 days a week but just have to be seen working for 4, in civil servant language!!

  10. Martin Sharp 31st October 2017 at 4:36 pm

    A 10-15% response rate from staff !

Leave a comment