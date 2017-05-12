FCA to spend £60m fitting out new offices

Move to Stratford to cost regulator £60m in fit out costs
The FCA is to spend £60m fitting out its new offices in Stratford.
Board minutes released by the regulator say the FCA plans to start moving to its new offices in East London in May 2018 and out of its current Canary Wharf premises.
The FCA is budgeting £60m “in respect of fit-out costs for the new Stratford office that is expected to be funded externally, the costs of which will be recovered against the rent free period.”
The project is being run in three strands: the building, technology and human resources/people policies, while security was also being discussed by the board.
The FCA reported that “‘move makers’ had been successfully mobilised from across the organisation to act as conduits between the project team and all staff and there was a strong emphasis on listening to staff views.”
The regulator first confirmed the move to the Stratford International Quarter development next to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2014, securing a 20-year lease on the 430,000 square foot site.
At the time the move was announced, the regulator was spending around £30m on accommodation and office services costs across its Canary Wharf and Edinburgh bases.
The FCA has around 3,700 staff, with the board minutes showing that the regulator had taken on an additional 25 full time equivalent staff as “EU withdrawal resources”.
The board minutes also say that Boardroom Review Ltd, the company that was hired to evaluate the performance of the FCA board in 2015, would be invited to do so again this year and publish their report.
“Guidance” vs “advice”
The board minutes show that, in its monthly report, the FCA Consumer Panel – a statutory group that advises the FCA – had “expressed concerns about the distinction between ‘advice’ and ‘guidance’ in the context of the Financial Advice Market Review.”
The FAMR working group recommended in April that the terms “advice” and “guidance” should not be replaced because there were no better alternatives, but the terms should come with an explanation.
That’s only £16,000 per person! That should buy a few pot plants…
After the “rent free period” there is no mention of what the accommodation and service costs will be?
Refit? For what purpose?
Sounds like something Sir Humphrey off Yes Minister would say.
In this ongoing push for transparency, the FCA should publish every item this £60 million is spent on.
I’m very tempted to ask if its “value for money”… but then spending other people’s money has always been a very easy thing to do and a hard habit to break. #culture
So the FCA is spending £140/sq ft – we undertook a similar exercise 18 months ago and spent £40/ sq ft – for a high quality job.
Zero accountability for cost control as ever at the FCA.
Sean
It sounds more like b….. s..t to me!
Re BC, brilliant and staggering observation equivalent £16000 per person…********!!!
Not sure of the exact numbers but the FCA costs have risen over £600 MILLION of OUR POUNDS in the past 7 years.
20 Year lease? isn’t that wishful thinking?
The cynic in me says that if it is 60million budgeted, that means twice or three times that figure will be the end spend.