Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA sounds more warnings over high-risk CFD sales

By

The FCA has continued its warnings over contracts for difference products with a letter to firm chief executives outlining its concerns.

The regulator released the results of a review last month into CFDs – risky derivative products taking bets on markets like foreign exchange and commodities – expressing fears over how much clients were losing and that high commissions could be causing conflicts of interests.

Whether the portfolios or advice given to clients was suitable was “highly questionable”, it ruled, pledging further supervision of the sector and a consultation on new rules including on risk warnings and leverage limits.

In a letter to the chief executives of providers and distributors of CFD products, the FCA has reiterated that its review “uncovered areas of serious concern that we want to highlight to firms across the industry”.

The regulator asks CFD firm to assess whether they fall in line with FCA requirements in light of the findings, which showed 76 per cent of retail customers lost money from their CFD products over a year period, and due diligence and sound management information were lacking in many cases.

The FCA notes that after feedback, some firms have pulled out of the provision or distribution of CFDs to retail consumers. The regulator reveals in the letter it is taking action against one CFD provider, but has not named them.

The FCA says: “Firms need to improve a number of oversight and control arrangements to reach standards we would consider adequate, given the relevant rules and guidance mentioned throughout this letter. We are concerned that if firms do not address these poor practices, there is a greater risk that consumers will experience poor outcomes through the provision and distribution of CFDs.”

Recommended

‘Bizarre at best’: Industry offers mixed reaction as Mifid II comes into force

Investment leaders have given Mifid II a mixed welcome as the new EU regulations come into force today. The regulations are designed to improve consumer protection and accountability when investing. Speaking on the BBC’s Today programme this morning, trading platform Liquidnet’s market structure head Rebecca Healey said the rules would improve transparency of investment costs […]

Ascot Lloyd Bellpenny acquisition revealed

Ascot Lloyd Bellpenny acquired Leeds-based advice firm Pantheon Financial in the week leading up to Christmas, a series of Company House filings published this week reveals. Ascot Lloyd Bellpenny refused to comment on the acquisition, but Companies House filings from 3 January show chief executive Nigel Stockton and chief financial officer Matthew Moore became directors […]

Large-cap growth alpha thesis: seeking risk-adjusted excess returns

Content supplied by Loomis, Sayles & Company — an affiliate of Natixis Global Asset Management For mutual fund investors and managers of large pensions or endowments, a major challenge is to identify those portfolio managers who are most likely to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns in the future. Understanding how an investment philosophy informs a manager’s decision […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Car parking scheme under fire over investor buy-back deal after FCA action

An unauthorised car parking scheme that closed after discussions with the FCA has been criticsed over a “clumsy” offer for investors to buy-back their spaces early. Last month, the FCA ruled that some of Park First Limited’s schemes met the regulatory definition of a collective investment, so should have only been operated or promoted by authorised […]

Boardroom-Business-Chair-Executive-Corporate-700x450.jpg

Liontrust builds out bonds team as assets pass £10bn

Liontrust Asset Management has announced it has poached Baillie Gifford fixed income manager Donald Phillips as assets under management climb past £10bn. The boutique asset manager saw assets increase 9.5 per cent from the start of the quarter to £10.6bn at 31 December. Net inflows for the period were £571m, while total assets increased £916m […]

Latest careers

Financial Advisers

National growth! Scotland, Manchester, Chester, Wirral, Cambridge, Northampton, London & Cornwall +- From £44,500 to £80,000 basic, great defined bonuses, benefits and car

Wealth Advisers

Edinburgh, Leeds, Cardiff, Bristol, Exeter, Cambridge, Southampton & London- To £75,000 + Bonus + Extensive benefits

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. John Hutton-Attenborough 10th January 2018 at 9:16 am

    Surely this should only be discussed with “sophisticated and professional” clients? Not “retail”.

Leave a comment