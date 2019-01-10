Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA sounds warning over unregulated investment promotions

By

The FCA has warned firms not to imply that all of their activities, including unregulated investments, are authorised by the FCA in marketing material if they are not actually regulated.

In a letter to chief executives of all regulated firms, the FCA outlines its rules on making sure financial promotions are fair, clear and unambiguous, having noted examples where marketing material had suggested all activities from some firms fell under FCA regulation when they did not.

FCA director of supervision Jonathan Davidson says: “It is completely unacceptable for firms, which are regulated for some of their business, to market unregulated investments by implying to customers that all their business is regulated.

“We are committed to stamping out this misleading practice and recommend that customers should ask firms whether what they are buying is really regulated by the FCA.”

The letter reminds chief executives that while it does not approve adverts, the FCA does regulate invitatations to engage in investment activity as well as investment conduct itself, and monitors adverts across the UK as part of this.

The regulator says that to meet the FCA’s standards on financial promotions, firms must ensure customers “understand the extent of the relevant firm’s business that is regulated”.

The letter, which is signed off by FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey, reads: “We make clear in our handbook that if a firm names the FCA and/or the Prudential Regulation Authority as its regulator in a financial promotion that refers to aspects of its business (e.g., products or services) which are not regulated by the FCA and/or the PRA, then the promotion should make clear those aspects which are not regulated.”

The FCA also reminds firms it has the power to force them to take down adverts or prevent them being put up if it discovers breaches of its rules.

Recommended

DB transfer compensation doubles in two years

Pension transfer compensation rose to £40m in 2018, new data from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme shows. According to the Financial Times, payouts for mis-selling reached £37.5m in 2017 and £20m in 2016. The report states that the increase in payouts in the past two years coincides with a seven-fold rise in transfer activity, from […]

Outgoing FCA chair to head up debt charity

John Griffith-Jones, former chair of the FCA, has become chair of Step Change Debt Charity. Griffith-Jones (pictured) was chair of the regulator and its subsidiary the Payment Systems Regulator between 2013 and 2018 and has also been chief executive, chairman and senior partner of KPMG. He replaces Sir Hector Sants who left Step Change Debt […]

Wind-Green-Environment-Ecology-Windmill-700.jpg
2

Industry welcomes proposed mandatory ESG criteria for advice

Advisers and other professionals giving investment advice may end up being required to consider their clients’ environmental, social and governance preferences. European Commission is seeking to amend MiFID II and the Insurance Distribution Directive to make it mandatory for advisers to prove they consider these issues in their suitability assessment. Advisers who had been providing advice […]

FCA responds to consultation on ‘improving the quality of pension transfer advice’

Robin Nimmo, Strategic Insight Manager at Royal London, looks at the FCA’s response to its latest consultation on pension transfer advice. On Thursday 4 October the FCA published policy statement PS18/20, its response to consultation paper CP18/7 on improving the quality of pension transfer advice. What’s in the policy statement? Standards to be met before […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Adviser trade body reshuffles board members

Adviser and wealth manager trade body Pimfa has reshuffled its top team as three board members come to the end of their terms. The departing board members are Rathbones head of client service and proposition David Howard, ex-Schroders global head of wealth management Andrew Ross, and former executive chairman of Scottish wealth manager Speirs & […]

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Rt Hon Sir Arthur Streeb-Greebling 10th January 2019 at 9:25 am

    Bugger! I was going to suggest my clients invest in my new chain of knocking shops. It’s the ideal business. You’ve got it, you sell it, you still got it.1st branch was going to be in Canary Wharf.

  2. Ted Shaw 10th January 2019 at 9:30 am

    Here’s an ‘off the wall’ idea. Instead of the FCA being ‘committed’, although they ought to be, how about a list of the most ‘unregulated activities’ offered by ‘regulated’ companies in order to educate the uninitiated? Not to proscribe not using them, just to make everybody aware of ‘what is what’? Just because those in the ‘know’ realise that ‘if it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck then it IS a duck’ it doesn’t mean that everybody recognises the signs.

  3. Keith Jarman 10th January 2019 at 9:35 am

    And also make it clear they are not covered by the FOS/FSCS or any other “compensation” scheme when it all goes “…’s up” and that any attempt to claim will be thrown out, intead of them all sitting there with open doors saying come on in…

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com