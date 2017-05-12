FCA signs co-operation deal with Hong Kong regulator

Fintech agreement latest deal to foster collaboration with foreign regulators

The Financial Conduct Authority has entered into a co-operation agreement with the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong to “foster collaboration in support of financial technology innovation”.

Under the agreement, the FCA and SFC will co-operate on information sharing and referrals of innovative firms seeking to enter one another’s markets.

FCA executive director of strategy and competition Christopher Woolard says: “Co-operation agreements are absolutely vital in fostering an environment of Fintech innovation on a global scale. In the last few months alone we’ve signed agreements with colleagues in China, Japan, Canada and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Working with other regulators internationally, we want to build a common understanding of the principles of good innovation and we look forward to working closely with the SFC.”

The FCA signed a separate agreement with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in December 2016.

SFC chief executive Ashley Alder says: “This agreement will help both regulators stay abreast of innovation in financial services while providing innovative Fintech firms seeking to develop and grow their businesses internationally with enhanced channels for communicating with regulators.”

The agreement follows the creation of the FCA’s Innovation Hub in 2014 and the SFC’s Fintech Contact Point in 2016.