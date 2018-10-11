Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA shows IFAs how duties might be split under senior managers regime

By

The FCA has outlined what responsibilities advice firm heads might have to sign up to when the Senior Managers and Certification Regime is expanded next year.

The SM&CR, which currently applies only to major banks, will be extended to all authorised firms on 9 December 2019.

The rules will require all senior managers to have their own Statement of Responsibilities outlines their areas of oversight, with the aim of enhancing individual accountability, as well as a full Responsibilities Map for larger firms.

In guidance today, the FCA provides further detail to help firms prepare to produce SORs and Responsibilities Maps.

In one example, the FCA details what might be expected of a medium-sized IFA and mortgage broker with 40 staff, including 30 advisers.

An executive director could be give sole responsibility for all aspects of mortgage advice and sales, except for specific areas like commercial property, as well as separate responsibilities for service levels to existing customers across all mortgages, and particular business change programmes like growth or expansion drives in certain parts of the business.

An executive director could also be given responsibility for certifying that all the employees are appropriate for their roles and the general meeting of other SM&CR responsibilities, it says.

None of these responsibilities would be shared with other directors.

From the FCA’s guidance

The FCA has so far promised that it will apply a proportionate approach to smaller firms when translating the SM&CR outside of global organisations like major banks.

Compliance tip: How to avoid senior managers regime traps

Recommended

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Inside Fundsmith’s new investment trust

Last month, star manager Terry Smith announced he was throwing £25m of his own money behind a new investment trust, Smithson. Ahead of its launch, Money Marketing editor Justin Cash sat down with Simon Barnard and Will Morgan, the fund’s managers, to talk strategy, as well as their thoughts on some of the hottest topics […]

Business-Finance-Corporate-General-Paperwork-700.jpg
3

Advisers back new DB transfer suitability report rule

The overwhelming majority of advisers support the FCA’s new requirement to provide a suitability report even if they recommend a client not to transfer out of a defined benefit scheme. In a paper last week setting out new rules for advising on transfers, the FCA said firms will now have to provide a suitability report […]

discretionary fund managers portfolios

How are discretionary managers really putting portfolios together?

Under the skin of how outsourced investment firms decide on models One of the ways the RDR has shaped the advice industry has been to increase the trend towards outsourcing investment decisions to discretionary fund managers. The RDR arguably made the advice process overall more time consuming, with a growing understanding of goals-based financial planning […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Investment Insight: Can we predict today’s economic cycles?

Economic relationships change, meaning that predictions can often prove wrong Much of Europe has enjoyed an unusually warm summer. But as the nights draw in and leaves turn brown, winter is somewhere around the corner. Like summers, economic expansions do not last forever. As the US expansion approaches its 10th birthday, investors may wonder how […]

Mark-Neale-at-office-in-2014-700.jpg
4

FSCS chief executive Mark Neale steps down

Financial Services Compensation Scheme chief executive Mark Neale will depart his role in May next year. Neale has held the position at the top of the lifeboat fund since May 2010 and is leaving to pursue “new challenges” when his third three-year term ends. He says: “I haven’t taken this decision because of any diminished […]

Trustees hit with fine over three-year investment delay

The Pensions Regulator has issued an unprecedented fine to four master trust trustees, who failed to promptly invest £1.4m in contributions from 9,081 members. In January 2017, trustees of the Salvus Master Trust reported that the pension contributions, which had been made since 2014, were not yet invested. Trustees are required by law to process and invest contributions from employers and […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com