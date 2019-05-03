Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA shines spotlight on intergenerational fairness

By

The FCA is seeking views from firms, consumers and other interested parties on intergenerational fairness after releasing a paper on the topic.

The report seeks to identify the differences in the financial straits between baby boomers, generation X and millennials, and includes a focus on the housing market and property wealth.

The difficulties which face baby boomers, according to the FCA, are that many will need to develop strategy plans to maintain their living standards into later life – requiring a need for mortgage products to assist them in benefiting from pension freedoms, or to draw down housing wealth.

Meanwhile, those in generation X are largely unable to set aside enough money for their pensions or emergency funds – with many having lower than average cash savings, and the highest amount of unsecure debt.

In addition, millennials face rising house prices, insecure employment, and higher debt, which limits their ability to save for retirement during core earning years.

While summarising that all generations have faced difficulties of some kind, the report also makes the point that, according to the ONS, house prices have increased 259 per cent in the last 30 years, while wages have increased 68 per cent in the same time frame.

The FCA poses a series of questions at the end of the paper, including a request for any opinions respondents may have regarding how existing regulatory barriers may be preventing them from offering suitable financial products.

On the paper, More 2 life chief executive Dave Harris comments: “The FCA paper makes clear that it is not only retirees facing financial difficulties, with millennials also struggling to build wealth in their lifetime.

“In recent years, we have seen wealth transfer between generations playing an increasingly important role in boosting the finances of young people. Last autumn, the Equity Release Council revealed more than 1.1m homeowners used equity release to help their younger relatives buy their first home.

“As more first-time buyers find themselves unable to take their first steps on the property ladder, it is likely that we will see equity release benefitting this generation just as much as their older relatives.

“However, as the FCA notes, one of the key factors to continued growth and diversification of the equity release market will be finding a greater variety of funding for lenders to help stimulate further product innovation.

“While the industry has traditionally been funded by insurers, this is beginning to change as we see pension schemes and wealth management firms turn towards the equity release sector as a good source of investment return.”

Recommended

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Quilter Cheviot poaches from Brooks Macdonald and Charles Stanley for investment management team

Discretionary fund manager Quilter Cheviot has hired a further four investment managers across its regional offices. The DFM has looked to rivals in its market for the hires, as Richard Wayne-Wynne joins from Brooks Macdonald in London, and Daniel Schieber joins from Charles Stanley in Salisbury. Quilter Cheviot has also hired WH Ireland’s former head […]
12

Auditors at collapsed mini-bond firm questioned as compensation looms

Accountants and lawyers are among at least 30 people asked to hand over information about collapsed mini-bond provider London Capital & Finance, according to The Times. Before its collapse at the end of January, £237m had been invested in LCF by some 11,500 private investors. The firm had previously raised flags with the FCA for […]
1

Tom Selby: The pension projects held back by Brexit

Taking a look at the potential casualties of an EU exit Fans of interminably dull Twitter debates will have been relieved to learn the process of the UK extricating itself from the European Union could drag on until 31 October. Whoever picked Hallowe’en as the deadline for Brexit clearly has a sense of humour. But […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

People understand social care is important to IHT plans

Nearly three-quarters of people believe it is important to plan for their long-term care when considering their later life finances, according to research commissioned by Quilter. The wealth manager commissioned research agency The Big Window to do a nationally representative survey of over 2,000 UK adults from December 2018 to January 2019. Social care has […]

Five minutes with… Just Group’s Martin Lines

Following on from a workshop presentation at Money Marketing Interactive, Just Group business development manager Martin Lines talks changing investment strategies and the horizon for retirement. When and how should advisers be changing investment strategies for accumulating clients as they enter decumulation? As always, it depends on the client. There are a number of factors […]

Redington names a trio of new MDs amid series of promotions

Investment consultancy firm Redington has announced a series of promotions to drive future growth in the business. It will see all the promotion of Sebastian Schulze, Nick Samuels and Lee Georgs to managing director. Schulze, who joined the firm in September 2010, has been promoted to managing director in the investment consulting team and will […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 3rd May 2019 at 3:39 pm

    What has fairness got to do with this? Life is not a game of football.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com