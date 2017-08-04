Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FCA sets up redress scheme over mortgage advice suitability

By

Mortgage broker Mortgage Matters has agreed to set up an FCA-monitored redress scheme over potentially unsuitable advice it gave to historic debt consolidation mortgage clients.

Altrincham-based Mortgage Matters, which is no longer trading, has to appoint a third party to write to all its affected customers from between 1 January 2007 and 7 July 2014.

The letters say that Mortgage Matters “may not have fully considered the costs and implications” in recommending customers consolidate debts into their mortgages.

The letters add that debt management or insolvency arrangements might have been a better option for some of its 2007-2014 customers.

The third party will also run the redress scheme, including spotting shortfalls in the original mortgage advice given and working out how much consumers should be paid back.

The scheme will look at how the advice given by Mortgage Matters differed from the relevant FCA suitability rules at the time.

If affected consumers do not agree to the redress scheme then Mortgage Matters will signpost them to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

The details are laid out in a ‘voluntary application for imposition of requirement’ notice published on the FCA website.

Mortgage Matters has been approached for comment.

Recommended

Ian-McKenna-in-2013-700.jpg

Ian McKenna: Making mortgage advice easier through technology

It has become far more difficult for mortgage advisers to provide potential borrowers with certainty their loan will be accepted in a post-MMR world. For the client, it can a very emotional process. Iress, working with Experian’s HD Decisions business, has introduced additional functionality to its Xplan Mortgage software that enables advisers to give clients […]

FCA logo new 3 620x430

FCA to review mortgage advice rules

The FCA will investigate whether its rules around advice reduce competition in the market. Following a call for input on competition in the mortgage market, the regulator has published a feedback statement today saying where advice is lengthy and does not engage the customer, competition can suffer. However, it did stress that its rules on […]

Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bank

Defined benefit schemes: Part 2

Justin Corliss, business development manager In defined benefit (DB) schemes part 1, we looked at recent guidance aimed at DB scheme trustees and sponsors. In part 2 we will look at guidance available to pension transfer specialists (PTS). In the first instance, PTS should familiarise themselves with COBS 19. All guidance below is designed to […]

The Merchants Trust

Simon Gergel, portfolio manager, The Merchants Trust, Allianz Global Investors, discusses the aim and objective of the fund, what challenges there are in running a concentrated portfolio, where to find the most value in equity markets and how the portfolio is currently positioned.

Most Read

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

USB-Wires-Computer-Technology-700.jpg
1

Selectapension advisers asked to change licence after T&Cs tightened

Selectapension has asked a number of advisers to move onto different licences after an audit showed they were accepting a high number of referrals from other advisers. Selectapension recently contacted advisers that use its service to alert them of a change to its terms and conditions, which took effect from 28 July. The updated terms […]

Mark-Carney-with-bank-note-in-background-700.jpg

Carney: Brexit is harming UK and transition agreement is needed

Mark Carney has told a press conference today that Brexit is harming the UK before it has even happened and that the country needs a transitional arrangement to its future relationship with the EU. The comments followed the Bank of England’s decision to hold rates at 0.25 per cent as it downgrades its forecast for […]

Latest careers

2 x Business Solutions Consultants

1 x North (Covering North East, North West, Scotland) and 1 x South (Covering London up to South Wales) - OTE £65,000 + comprehensive benefits package

IFA

Buckinghamshire – £35,000 + package OTE c£75,000

Senior Paraplanner

London (Central), London (Greater) (GB) - Competitive salary + benefits and bonus

Comments

    Leave a comment