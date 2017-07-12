Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FCA sets out problems of post-pension freedoms market

Regulator finds proportion of savers moving into non-advised drawdown has gone from 5 per cent to 30 per cent

By
FCA logo glass 2 620x430

The FCA has highlighted the emerging problems stemming from pension freedoms with many savers abandoning their pension, record numbers moving into non-advised drawdown and an overall lack of product innovation.

In its retirement outcomes review, published today, the regulator says while the pensions market since the reforms is still evolving, there are issues building up that may warrant FCA intervention.

It found over half of the fully withdrawn pension pots were not spent but transferred into other savings or investments. The FCA attributes this in part to a general mistrust of pensions, but says this could lead to consumers paying too much tax or missing out on investment growth.

The regulator raises concerns about the proportion of savers going into non-advised drawdown moving from 5 per cent to 30 per cent since the reforms were introduced.
It has also warned the number of annuity providers pulling out of the open market is hitting competition, and of limited product innovation.
FCA executive director of strategy and competition Christopher Woolard says: “We have identified areas where early intervention may be needed either now or further down the track to put the market on the best footing for the future.

“Ensuring this market works well will require cooperation across Government, regulators, the industry and consumer bodies.

“We will work closely with stakeholders to make sure we are clear on the actions we are best placed to lead.”

Most Read

Recommended

Gregg-McClymont-NAPF-Conference-700.jpg

Gregg McClymont: Managing risk in the pension freedoms age

Revolution is an over-used word but, in the case of pension freedoms, it is necessary. The consequences of ending de-facto compulsory annuitisation in the mass retirement market will be felt for decades to come. Such is the nature of revolutions. This does mean a final judgment on pension freedoms’ success or otherwise remains some time […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Rees-Mogg’s fund manager interests in spotlight ahead of Treasury Committee vote

MPs are expected to decide today who will take over the influential role of chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, prompting transparency campaigners to highlight the need for completely independent oversight of the financial services sector. Jacob Rees-Mogg, founding partner of Somerset Capital Management, who has been a TSC member since 2015, has faced questions […]

Just: ‘Pensions are not prisons…They are fortresses’

Are pensions the new magic money tree? For many thousands of people aged at least 55 with a defined contribution pension, the answer seems to be yes. For all of us who believe the purpose of a pension is to provide a sustainable income in retirement, the findings of the FCA’s Retirement Outcomes Review interim report […]

Latest careers

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Grey Area 12th July 2017 at 10:58 am

    “Ensuring this market works well will require cooperation across Government, regulators, the industry and consumer bodies.”

    True but about as likely as winning the lottery without a ticket.

    Why?

    Politics decided to give consumers a choice and that means they can make bad decisions that affect their lives. That’s the price of choice and you can’t legislate or create rules to stop that. But politicians want someone else to blame when it does go wrong…

    The regulator thinks it can manipulate the market and that human beings won’t act like human beings if there are rules to prevent it. With emerging risks it’s also reactive and too sensitive to getting things wrong to the point of paralysis. This manifests in long periods of talk and no effective, timely action. This only works to set up others, whether it be banks, asset companies or advisers, to take the hit later…

    The ‘industry’ is a commercial animal, if you reduce or take away commercial incentive (by rules, guidance or invective) you won’t get the products and services, and competition will shrink. Most in the ‘industry’ understand that it makes economic sense to look after their customers at the same time as having a business to run…

    Consumer bodies will only ever do what they think is good for consumers (sometimes right, sometimes wrong) and don’t give a fig about anything else. Co-operation is the antithesis of how they operate.

    Which doesn’t bode well. Of course, it’s a shame none of this was foreseeable…

  2. Julian Stevens 12th July 2017 at 12:08 pm

    So what does the FCA propose? Forcing consumers to take advice even though legislation now allows them to make their own choices, for better or for worse, as to what they do with their pension benefits/funds?

    Either make OM the default option, with the cost of advice met by way of the Advice Allowance, or compel providers to include with their pre-retirement packs a big, bold, brightly coloured leaflet urging the recipient to take advice. Perhaps they all do that already, I’ve not seen a copy of one for a few months. Then again, you can lead a horse to water…

Leave a comment