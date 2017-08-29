FCA ropes in Hollywood star Schwarzenegger for PPI campaign

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character The Terminator from the 1984 hit film

The FCA will push its deadline for payment protection insurance claims with a launch of a new advertising campaign today front by The Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The campaign, paid for by the eighteen firms that got the most complaints between 2009 and 2015, urges customers to check on their PPI complaints before 29 August 2019.

The FCA has created a new dedicated phone line to assist for the service, an updated website area and a TV, online and outdoor advert featuring Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger won the Mr Universe body building title before going on to star in a host of blockbuster action films.

Chief executive Andrew Bailey says: “Our campaign aims to cut through the noise on PPI. We want to encourage people to decide whether to find out if they had PPI and whether to complain or not.

“Our message, and Arnie’s, is ‘do it now’ and I urge people to make a decision before the deadline on 29 August 2019.”

Customers who have been previously rejected on their PPI complaints may now still be entitled to compensation even if not mis-sold if the provider earned a high amount from selling the insurance.

According to the FCA, more than £27bn has been paid to customers since the introduction of PPI complaining rules in 2011.

The updated PPI web page is to be found here with details on how to apply here.