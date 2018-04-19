Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA reviews preference share market following Aviva backlash

By

The FCA is reviewing the market for preference shares following the furore over Aviva’s recent decision to cancel its high-yielding preference shares at par value.

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey says in a Dear CEO letter that the regulator is reviewing the prevailing market for certain fixed income shares, particularly those classed as perpetual, irredeemable or in some other way that suggests permanence.

The regulator is also urging companies to make sure investors have access to the information that they require in order to properly assess the risks and rewards attached to such shares.

The news comes after the FCA’s probe into Aviva over its plans to cancel £450m of high-yielding preference shares at par value, a decision which it u-turned on following a backlash from investors.

Listed companies will also need to consider whether any intention to cancel or otherwise retire a class of irredeemable shares, or similar shares, at a price based on factors other than the prevailing market price, or their company’s deliberation on any such intention, constitutes inside information.

Bailey says in the letter: “I would urge you to ensure that these details are available for your company’s shares and also to consider, in conjunction with your advisers if necessary, whether there is a risk that the prevailing market price of any of your company’s shares or other signals from investors suggest that there is a lack of understanding over the terms and conditions of those shares and/or your company’s intention regarding them.

“We recognise that there is a tension between investors’ desire to see a permanent resolution to any remaining concerns and the desire of company boards not to limit their (and their successors’) scope for action. However, in the event that you have publicly stated or propose to publicise your company’s intentions regarding such securities, I would urge you to also set out the governance process and the approach to disseminating any future changes you might make.”

Recommended

8

Charges hiked after structured product provider collapses

Clients have paid fees 40 times higher than initial estimates after a structured product provider collapsed, with the Financial Services Compensation Scheme set to pick up the bill. Merchant Capital, the structured products arm of Merchant House Group, went into administration in January 2013. Reyker Securities subsequently became custodian and administrator for clients who had […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
2

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

1

FOS prepares for MP investigation

MPs are lining up their promised review of the Financial Ombudsman Service, with the focus on making sure those charged with the investigation stay independent from the adjudication service. Writing to FOS chief executive Caroline Wayman, Treasury select committee chair Nicky Morgan notes that a provisional terms of reference had been drawn up, but stressed […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

McQuaker-Bill-700x450.jpg

Bill McQuaker: Equities aren’t dangerous; the world is

Trump’s announcements of tariffs on steel and aluminium have led to a much greater focus on the risks posed by his presidency We have had a rollercoaster start to 2018. January saw a rapid rise in global equities before markets succumbed to a technically driven sell-off, recovered a little, and sold off again on the […]

L&G poaches from Sun Life for new product director

Legal & General has appointed Mark Jones to the role of product director of UK protection, within its insurance division. Jones joins from Sun Life. He will be responsible for the developer of both retail and group protection products, and will report into the managing director for UK protection, Steve Griffiths. Griffiths says:  “We are […]

Comments

    Leave a comment