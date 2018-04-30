FCA data sheds light on mortgage broker numbers

There are 5,210 directly-authorised mortgage intermediary firms in the UK, according to Financial Conduct Authority figures.
The FCA says those firms employ 34,105 approved people, and that there are an additional 14,169 appointed representatives as of 10 January 2018.
The regulator revealed the data following an anonymous Freedom of Information request.
Figures or estimates on the number of mortgage brokers are not consistently available.
However, in 2016 the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries estimated there were around 12,000 brokers with a further 4,000 IFAs writing mortgages occasionally.
AMI estimates there were around 30,000 brokers in 2007.
And Why Are these “Individuals” not named and registered on the FCA public web site, how on earth can we verify who are regulated, how on earth can a regulator regulate on estimated numbers, they ask the question on a “Gabriel” Report!!
Your article says “those firms employ 34,105 approved people”. Mortgage advsiers aren’t “approved people” and as Robert Milligan says, there has always been a serious flaw with the FS Register as it doens’t list those authorise to give mortgage advice, it just lists the firm.