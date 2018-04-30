FCA data sheds light on mortgage broker numbers

There are 5,210 directly-authorised mortgage intermediary firms in the UK, according to Financial Conduct Authority figures.

The FCA says those firms employ 34,105 approved people, and that there are an additional 14,169 appointed representatives as of 10 January 2018.

The regulator revealed the data following an anonymous Freedom of Information request.

Figures or estimates on the number of mortgage brokers are not consistently available.

However, in 2016 the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries estimated there were around 12,000 brokers with a further 4,000 IFAs writing mortgages occasionally.

AMI estimates there were around 30,000 brokers in 2007.