Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA data sheds light on mortgage broker numbers

By

Real estate offer. Businessman holds an artificial model of the houseThere are 5,210 directly-authorised mortgage intermediary firms in the UK, according to Financial Conduct Authority figures.

The FCA says those firms employ 34,105 approved people, and that there are an additional 14,169 appointed representatives as of 10 January 2018.

The regulator revealed the data following an anonymous Freedom of Information request.

Figures or estimates on the number of mortgage brokers are not consistently available.

However, in 2016 the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries estimated there were around 12,000 brokers with a further 4,000 IFAs writing mortgages occasionally.

AMI estimates there were around 30,000 brokers in 2007.

Recommended

UK-Houses-Home-Mortgage-700x450.jpg

Mortgage approvals on the rise as low savers seek opportunities

There were 66,614 mortgages approved in the UK in March 2018, according to the latest e.surv Mortgage Monitor. The seasonally adjusted figure is up 4.2 per cent compared to February but is down 1.3 per cent on March last year. Those with smaller deposits accounted for 19.6 per cent of mortgage approvals in the period, […]

House-Home-Mortgage-Property-Hands-700x450.jpg

Robo changes could take business off traditional mortgage brokers, FCA says

The FCA says it expects technology changes to cause lenders to rely less on traditional mortgage brokers in the future. The regulator makes the prediction in its ‘sector views’ document, published alongside its 2018/19 business plan today. The document says: “PSD2 and Open Banking are likely to accelerate the digital transformation of retail lending business […]

1

Mortgage lending to hit new record despite Brexit uncertainties

Mortgage lending is forecast to reach the highest level since the financial crash of 2007 despite Brexit uncertainties, according to the latest annual market review from the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders’ Association. If its predictions are correct, 2018 will see the eighth year of mortgage lending growth. IMLA is forecasting gross mortgage lending will reach £265bn […]

Revealed: Fidelity International director investigated over harassment claims

A former Fidelity International female employee is claiming compensation against the asset manager following an alleged case of harassment from senior management, Money Marketing can reveal. The employee, who we will name Mrs A, and who used to be based at one of Fidelity’s offices in India, was sent an employment termination letter on 14 March […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

HBOS plc 480

Fresh probe launched into HBOS Reading fraud

The National Crime Agency has started fresh investigations into allegations of fraud at the former Halifax Bank of Scotland impaired assets division. The NCA will conduct a pre-investigative evidential review of allegations that fell outside a Thames Valley Police investigation into allegations of fraud by former employees of this division of HBOS. The NCA says a number […]

Magnifying-Glass-And-Text-Kindle-Contract-700x450.jpg
1

HMRC sets out tax avoidance ‘enabler’ rules

HM Revenue & Customs has outlined when advisers will be considered “enablers” of tax avoidance, following government plans announced two years ago to fine those promoting avoidance schemes. In 2016, a consultation from HMRC set out plans to clamp down on advisers in its list of “tax avoidance enablers”. HMRC included advisers within its proposed definition of […]

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpg

Aviva to start £600m share buy-back

Aviva is planning to buy back £600m of its own shares, in an effort to deploy £2bn of excess capital this year. The provider says it has “significant excess capital” and this year will use £900m for debt reduction, £500m for acquisitions and £600m for the share buy-back. The buy-back will run from today to […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Robert Milligan 30th April 2018 at 5:06 pm

    And Why Are these “Individuals” not named and registered on the FCA public web site, how on earth can we verify who are regulated, how on earth can a regulator regulate on estimated numbers, they ask the question on a “Gabriel” Report!!

  2. Philip Castle 30th April 2018 at 7:03 pm

    Your article says “those firms employ 34,105 approved people”. Mortgage advsiers aren’t “approved people” and as Robert Milligan says, there has always been a serious flaw with the FS Register as it doens’t list those authorise to give mortgage advice, it just lists the firm.

Leave a comment