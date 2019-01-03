Money Marketing
FCA launches investigation into mini-bond firm

By

Danger-Stop-Warning-Sign-700x450.jpgThe FCA has launched an investigation into mini-bond provider London Capital and Finance over concerns about the way it markets products.

LCF has also been told to cease all regulated activity and may not deal in any way with its assets including the money held in its banks accounts.

On 13 December the watchdog announced it had directed LCF to withdraw all of its existing marketing materials in relation to its fixed rate Isa or bond.

LCF is the issuer of mini-bonds it states it uses to make loans to corporate borrowers to provide capital for further investment.

The FCA estimates there are approximately 14,000 customers invested in LCF bonds and says its enforcement division is conducting the investigation.

A mini-bond is an unlisted debt security, typically issued by small businesses to raise funds.

The regulator points out issuing mini-bonds is not a regulated activity, so firms issuing mini-bonds do not need to be authorised by the FCA.

However it also says when an authorised firm approves a promotion for mini-bonds, they must ensure that it is in line with FCA rules, and that the financial promotion is fair, clear and not misleading.

This means, for example, that risks are appropriately communicated.

FCA publishes conflicts of interest policy for staff

The FCA has published an updated conflicts of interest policy to ensure its own staff remain free of “improper influence”. The regulator has outlined a set of guidelines over the acceptance of gifts and hospitality and how potential conflicts should be disclosed. The FCA says staff should never leave themselves open to improper influence, or […]
FCA’s criminal investigations increase sevenfold in three years

The number of criminal investigations opened by the FCA has risen nearly sevenfold in three years. Data from the regulator also shows the number of regulatory investigations has doubled over the same period. In 2015/16 the FCA opened 21 criminal investigations, the following year that was 118, and in 2017/18 it began 140 criminal investigations. […]
FCA bans debt management boss who purchased firm with client money

The boss of a debt management firm acquired using client money rather than personal funds has today been banned permanently from working in the financial services sector. Darren Lee Newton purchased Manchester-based First Step in 2013, transferring £322,500 in client monies to former director Christine Whitehurst as payment. The firm operated as a debt management […]

Standard Life scheme to pay member £20k over transfer delay

Trustees of the Standard Life Staff Pension Scheme must pay a member nearly £20,000 for the investment losses resulting from a delayed transfer. In the upheld Pensions Ombudsman ruling, Mr L complains he was given misleading information regarding his statutory right to transfer and he lost money. Mr L is a current employee of Standard […]

Global equity outlook 2018

RLAM’s Head of Equities, Peter Rutter reflects on equity valuations and those areas he believes will provide opportunity in 2018. Watch the video here Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors […]

Treasury appoints ex-Virgin Money chief to Bank of England committee

Former Virgin Money chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia has been appointed to serve on the Bank of England’s financial policy committee. Gadhia replaces vice-chair of media company RTL Group  Martin Taylor and starts her role in time for the committee’s second quarter round of meetings this year. She will serve on the committee with current Banking […]

House sales dropped in over half of markets in 2018

Transactions fell in 241 of 374 local authority areas in 2018, with the average drop in sales across England and Wales recorded at 4.9 per cent, according to Project Etopia. Only 133 local authority areas saw an increase in the number of homes sold, with the calculated rise being 3.5 per cent for the first […]

Altus: Why pensions tax arrangements are still too taxing

According to HM Revenue & Customs, tax doesn’t have to be taxing. But try telling that to anyone who has retired recently and taken advantage of their new pension freedoms. Retirement used to be simple. On your 65th birthday you cleared your desk, thanked your boss for the carriage clock and went home to await […]

  1. Phillip Rose 3rd January 2019 at 9:37 am

    Great to see the whistle blowing really works. I notified the FCA early in December, well done the FCA.

    IFA’s have an obligation to notify the FCA, we will spot these before any other profession.

  2. Neil Liversidge 3rd January 2019 at 9:54 am

    @Phillip Rose: It must be a year at least since we blew the whistle on these people and got the customary non-response. Congratulations on supplying the straw that broke the regulatory camel’s back!

  3. Darren Cooke 3rd January 2019 at 1:46 pm

    So did I and I believe a number of others after a Facebook ad of theirs was shared on an IFA Facebook group

