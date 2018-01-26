Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA reports increase in advice firm numbers

By

The number of financial advice firms in the UK has continued to creep upwards, latest FCA data shows.

Figures drawn from regulatory returns show 5,270 financial advice firms had at least one staff member advising on retail investments, with a total of 25,951 advisers recorded as at the end of November 2017.

As of December 2016, there were 5,218 advice firms in the market, and 25,611 advisers.

Investment managers also took on more advisers in 2017, swelling their ranks from 1,980  to 2,054.

The number of advisers at banks and building societies continued to decrease, however, from 3,525 to 3,374. 34 banks had at least one adviser as at the end of November last year, compared to 38 the December before.

The FCA notes that the 2017 numbers may nudge higher as some firms had yet to report when the data was collected in November.

Blog: Why the ‘shrinking advice market’ is a myth

Similar data compiled by former adviser trade body Apfa showed that while adviser numbers did drop in the run up to the RDR, numbers have began to rebound.

Recommended

Fund groups respond to Mifid II ‘all-in fee’ fallout

Three fund groups featured in recent research as among those charging the highest fees have defended their approaches. This week research by the Lang Cat showed some fund managers’ costs increased at least two times beyond the ongoing charges figure, as Mifid II rules around fee disclosure take effect. Under Mifid II, which came into […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA working group joins calls for review of KIDs

The FCA working group in charge of creating a more transparent way to disclose fund charges has joined other industry bodies in calling for a review of the new Key Information Documents issued to investors. Since 1 January, Priips legislation has meant advisers now have to publish a stand-alone, standardised KID to their clients including […]

2

Phil Wickenden: The power of likeability when choosing a provider

There are lots of reasons why I should ditch my Blackberry. For starters, networks do not make it easy to buy the things. My current model – The Priv – was astonishingly hard to find. Despite calling infinite Vodafone locations around the country, it was impossible to locate a store with a floor model I […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 26th January 2018 at 3:38 pm

    And how many of the current crop of advisers are (FCA-assisted) phoenixers?

Leave a comment