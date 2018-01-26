FCA reports increase in advice firm numbers

The number of financial advice firms in the UK has continued to creep upwards, latest FCA data shows.

Figures drawn from regulatory returns show 5,270 financial advice firms had at least one staff member advising on retail investments, with a total of 25,951 advisers recorded as at the end of November 2017.

As of December 2016, there were 5,218 advice firms in the market, and 25,611 advisers.

Investment managers also took on more advisers in 2017, swelling their ranks from 1,980 to 2,054.

The number of advisers at banks and building societies continued to decrease, however, from 3,525 to 3,374. 34 banks had at least one adviser as at the end of November last year, compared to 38 the December before.

The FCA notes that the 2017 numbers may nudge higher as some firms had yet to report when the data was collected in November.

Blog: Why the ‘shrinking advice market’ is a myth

Similar data compiled by former adviser trade body Apfa showed that while adviser numbers did drop in the run up to the RDR, numbers have began to rebound.