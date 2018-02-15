FCA replaces mortgage advice manager

The FCA has appointed Julia Tennant as its new mortgage manager, the regulator has confirmed.

The role was previously occupied by Lynda Blackwell, who left last year.

In her 16 years with the regulator, Blackwell orchestrated reform including the Mortgage Market Review, and was previously mortgage policy manager at the regulator.

Tennant is currently manager of regulatory risk advisers and has been at the FCA for more than 11 years.

Previously she was secondee at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Money Marketing sister title Mortgage Strategy understands there is no set start date for Tennant yet.

Blackwell is understood to be working as a consultant since her departure from the FCA.

The FCA declined to comment on the new appointment.