Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA replaces mortgage advice manager

By

Money-UK-Currency-House-Monopoly-Property-480The FCA has appointed Julia Tennant as its new mortgage manager, the regulator has confirmed.

The role was previously occupied by Lynda Blackwell, who left last year.

In her 16 years with the regulator, Blackwell orchestrated reform including the Mortgage Market Review, and was previously mortgage policy manager at the regulator.

Tennant is currently manager of regulatory risk advisers and has been at the FCA for more than 11 years.

Previously she was secondee at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Money Marketing sister title Mortgage Strategy understands there is no set start date for Tennant yet.

Blackwell is understood to be working as a consultant since her departure from the FCA.

The FCA declined to comment on the new appointment.

Recommended

Sea-Sand-Beach-Vacation-Holiday-700.jpg

FOS penalises Intrinsic over Sipp transfer to Harlequin

The Financial Ombudsman Service has ruled against Intrinsic Financial Planning over a client who switched his personal pension to a self-invested personal pension in order to invest in Harlequin. Mr A complains that he received unsuitable advice from an appointed representative of Intrinsic to switch his personal pension to a Sipp. When the transfer was […]

Pensions Ombudsman and TPAS in dispute resolution overhaul

The Pensions Ombudsman is to take over all dispute resolution previously handled by it and The Pensions Advisory Service. Under the current system, people can ask TPAS to help settle a dispute before a formal complaint is made to their pension scheme. Or, they can go straight to TPO, which has legal powers to settle […]

3

FCA deepens DB transfer probe through adviser questionnaire

The FCA has gathered data from advisers on the suitability of their defined benefit transfer files, whether they use contingent charging, and if they have changed their transfer process after previous guidance. The regulator is zeroing in on adv­isers’ activity around DB transfers through a questionnaire sent to firms in December. The document is eight […]

Neptune_Smart city concept
1

Robo firms signal their advice intentions

Robo-advisers will increasingly move towards hybrid models over the next year, combining the human touch with machine learning, experts predict. Scalable Capital, the Europe-wide robo firm, which has received financial backing from investment giant BlackRock, has just started offering telephone and face-to-face advice for clients who want to progress beyond an initial free session. Nutmeg and Moneyfarm […]

Changes to early exit pension charges

In November last year, the FCA announced that from 31 March 2017, early exit pension charges will be capped at 1% for those customers who are eligible to access their retirement savings from age of 55. The rules also state that for new personal pension plans started after that date, or on new increments into […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bank

Aviva scores another bulk annuity deal in new growth strategy

Aviva has secured the latest deal in its bit to write more bulk annuity business. A decade after two financial support directions were imposed, the Sea Containers 1983 Pension Scheme has been insured by Aviva in a bulk annuity deal. Aviva’s £187m buy-out will allow trustees to secure benefits in access of Pension Protection Fund […]

Comments

    Leave a comment