Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FCA renews ban on DFM Stargate

By

The FCA has renewed its suspensions on discretionary fund manager Stargate Capital Management.

The regulator first told Stargate it could not take on any new appointed representatives back in June. The FCA has also continued its ban on new investments into the firm’s FX Perpetual fund, an “absolute return systematic algorithmic FX trading strategy” and fellow foreign exchange linked fund Momentum.

While Stargate will be allowed to carry on managing the Catalyst range of enterprise investment schemes, it is banned from managing any other unauthorised investment funds.

Catalyst Investment Group was also sanctioned by the FCA in 2016, as chief executive Timothy Roberts was fine nearly half a million pounds for misleading investors over bond issues.

According to the FCA’s latest notice, Stargate was operating from a director’s home address and not its place of business listed on the FCA register. The firm had also not informed the regulator about other changes to directorships at Stargate. Under a visit from the FCA, the regulator says the firm was not able to document its capital adequacy or basic risks to its business.

Stargate acknowledged in July that is was unable to provide “adequate documentary evidence of its governance over its appointed representatives”.

Stargate has argued that it has since put in place monitoring processes, but the FCA believes these are still inadequate.

While a director told the FCA that he had communicated with appointed representatives, calls and meetings were not documented. Due diligence is described by the FCA as “tick-box”, with new appointed representatives only requiring a passport photo, Companies House documentation and a council tax bill.

Recommended

Construction Building 480
6

DFM reviews British Steel transfer deal over exit fee concerns

A Kent-based discretionary fund manager involved in a number of British Steel Pension Scheme transfers has said it is looking at ways to “resolve issues” with exit fees placed on members. Gallium Fund Solutions is understood to have invested money placed with a platform called Vega Algorithms, which was popular with Sipp providers linked to […]

1

Paradigm DFM continues strong inflows from advisers

The discretionary fund management service owned by the parent of IFA support business and mortgage advisers Paradigm is continuing to see strong inflows from advisers in the company since its IPO earlier this year. Tatton Asset Management split into three subsidiaries when it floated in July: Tatton Capital Limited for DFM services; Paradigm Partners for […]

Message-Stephen-OMGI-2014-700x450.jpg

Profile: OMGI’s Stephen Message on running £1bn at age of 25

Most people at the age of 25 have their worries in life but none of those usually concerns running a £1bn fund. Old Mutual Global Investors’ Stephen Message’s experience is different. Now in charge of the £140m Old Mutual UK Equity Income fund, Message says he has been fortunate on the path to his current […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

House-Home-Protection-Mortgage-700.jpg

Mortgage adviser launches robo service

JLM Mortgage Services has launched the first stage of its new ‘robo advice’ service. The mortgage and protection network claims it is the first network to launch such a tool to its members. The Virtual Adviser will allow member brokers to offer an online service to residential and buy-to-let customers. This service will offer an […]

Comments

    Leave a comment