Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FCA reminds firms to signpost Pensions Ombudsman to clients

By

Broken-Piggy-Bank-Savings-Business-700.jpgThe FCA has reminded firms that they can also make clients aware of The Pensions Ombudsman if they have complaints, not just the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Currently, advisers must notify clients of their right to complain to the FOS if they believe they have been mis-sold.

In updated guidance today, the FCA adds that eligible complaints can also be informed about TPO’s existence in relevant cases.

The FCA has offered a suggested wording to mirror FOS signposting, which reads: “You have the right to refer your complaint to The Pensions Ombudsman
free of charge. The Pensions Ombudsman can be contacted at [current address, current telephone number and current website address].”

The FOS deals mainly with complaints about advice, while TPO deal mainly with administration complaints.

There are areas of overlap, however: both FOS and TPO can consider complaints about the administration of personal and group personal pensions, though occupational schemes are left to TPO.

Their respective jurisdictions were clarified in a new ‘memorandum of understanding’ today.

As part of the FCA’s new guidance on signposting, it says it would only expect clients to be made aware over complaints that fall within TPO’s jurisdiction, but the FCA’s rules would warn against firms persuading or misleading consumers to go to TPO rather than the FOS when the later would be the more appropriate complaints agency.

Recommended

Piggy-Bank-Savings-UK-700x450.jpg
2

FOS and Pensions Ombudsman agree new complaints handling deal

The Financial Ombudsman Service and The Pensions Ombudsman have finally signed a deal to clarify how complaints are dealt with after more than two years in the making. FOS and TPO first said they were holding discussions over a new ‘memorandum of understanding’ in September 2015 after confusion over where their respective jurisdictions ended. This […]

Aviva boosts growth targets eyeing ‘bolt-on’ acquisitions

Aviva has boosted expectations of how fast it expects to grow its earnings and cash reserves, hinting at further acquisitions as it pays off debt. At an event for investors today, Aviva says it expects to be able to pay out greater dividends to shareholders as the business has become “streamlined” and “focused on markets […]

FCA: Platform study does not let fund managers off the hook

The FCA says it is not backing down on asset managers as it pursues a platform study at the same time. In an update on its upcoming platform review, FCA head of wholesale and investments competition Robin Finer, who is heading up the project, said the regulator is “absolutely not” shifting the attention away from […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

RBS-Building-2012-700x450.jpg

RBS to close 259 branches

Royal Bank of Scotland is shutting 259 branches, one in four of its physical offices, and making 680 people redundant. The firm says more customers bank online, reducing remand for face-to-face services. RBS is closing 62 branches and NatWest 197. The banking group will have 744 branches left after the changes take place in late […]

Steve-Webb-listens-in-2014-700.jpg
3

Steve Webb: The answer to the pension tax relief problem

Every year there is pre-Budget speculation as to what might happen to pension tax relief. Given the repeated cuts to lifetime and annual allowances in recent years, it always seems a bit of a banker that further change is in the pipeline. This year we had a brief respite (and indeed some ideas for expanding […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment